Hackensack Meridian Health Hospitals Receive "A" grade from The Leapfrog Group

Tuesday, April 18 2017 @ 08:49 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

April 18, 2017 – Hackensack Meridian Health is proud to announce that Ocean Medical Center, Riverview Medical Center, and Southern Ocean Medical received the highest-possible safety score, an “A” grade, from The Leapfrog Group’s Hospital Safety Score initiative.

“We are proud to receive “A” grades from The Leapfrog Group for three of our hospitals and excited on the overall improvement of the Hackensack Meridian Health hospitals,” said Robert Garrett, co-CEO, Hackensack Meridian Health. “It is a reflection of the concerted effort made by our clinical and quality teams to improve patient safety and clinical quality throughout our health network.”

Hackensack Meridian Health is implementing high reliability tools and behaviors to improve patient outcomes and deliver an excellence unsurpassed human experience, and continue to expand and implement those strategies across the entire network. High reliability is reducing errors through the practice of mindfulness and shared accountability. A high reliability organization operates in a complex and high-risk environment that delivers exceptionally safe and consistently high-quality service and care over time.

“Hospitals that earn top marks nationally in the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, have achieved the highest safety standards in the country,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “That takes commitment from every member of the hospital staff, who all deserve thanks and congratulations when their hospitals achieve an ‘A’ Safety Grade.”

Six other Hackensack Meridian Health hospitals including Hackensack University Medical Center, Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Mountainside Medical Center, Raritan Bay Medical Center’s in Perth Amboy and Old Bridge, and Pascack Valley Medical Center received a “B” letter grade, and Palisades Medical Center and Bayshore Medical Center received a “C” letter grade.

Developed under the guidance of an Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 30 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign A, B, C, D and F grades to more than 2,600 U.S. hospitals twice per year. It is calculated by top patient safety experts, peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey collects and transparently reports hospital performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.

For more information, visit www.HospitalSafetyScore.org.

