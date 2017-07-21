Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, July 21 2017 @ 03:00 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, July 21 2017 @ 03:00 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Stars, Chef Hit Ciccone Stage

    Share
PARAMUS, N.J. – The Anna Maria Ciccone Theatre at Bergen Community College will close its season with a special dinner and show event featuring the culinary stylings of Sal Scognamillo (Patsy’s) and guests such as Deana Martin (daughter, Dean Martin) and Sal Valentinetti from “America’s Got Talent.”

“Patsy’s: If These Walls Could Sing” will take place Saturday, April 29 at 6 p.m. in the Ciccone Theatre at the College, 400 Paramus Road. Tickets are $125 and include dinner, performances, valet parking and an autographed cookbook from chef Scognamillo. To purchase tickets, visit tickets.bergen.edu or call (201) 447-7428.

Beginning and ending with Scognamillo’s cuisine from New York’s legendary Patsy’s – a spot frequented by many of show business’ biggest names – Martin and her group of musicians will set the scene before Valentinetti and other guests share stories from the Rat Pack-era’s “Old New York” and the stars who made it their own.

Based in Paramus, Bergen Community College (www.bergen.edu<http://www.bergen.edu/>), a public two-year coeducational college, enrolls 15,000 students at locations in Paramus, the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center in Hackensack and Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst. The College offers associate degree, certificate and continuing education programs in a variety of fields. More students graduate from Bergen than any other community college in the state.

Share It!

Story Options

  • Stars, Chef Hit Ciccone Stage
  • 0 comments
Comments are closed
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Advertisement
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
Spivak Lighting
Lamp Repairs, Chandeliers, Track Lighting, Outdoor Lamps, Recess Lighting, Paddle Fans, Consultation
www.spivaklighting.com
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost