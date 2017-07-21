SCORE Celebrates National Volunteer Month with Services for Small Business Owners by

Hackensack, NJ – March 30, 2017 – Every day SCORE Mentors and local small business owners meet at coffee shops, their place of business or the SCORE offices to help launch or grow the small businesses.

This is a routine that the Northeast New Jersey Chapter of SCORE has practiced for more than 50 years in Bergen and Passaic County. The mentors are active, semi-retired or retired executives that have either achieved top level positions in major firms or have owned and operated their own businesses. They volunteer their time to provide free, confidential business counseling to aspiring entrepreneurs and small business owners.

​April is National Volunteer Month, and ​SCORE Northeast New Jersey is honoring its current volunteers as well as looking for new additions to the team. Volunteering at SCORE is a way for you to give back to your community, connect with fellow business owners and pass on your knowledge to the next generation of entrepreneurs in your community.​

Nationally, more than 11,000 SCORE Association volunteers have helped over 10 million clients. Here in Bergen and Passaic Counties, SCORE Northeast New Jersey has almost 50 active volunteers and has helped about 650 clients achieve their dreams of business success each year. The mentors offer one-on-one counseling on setting up a business, securing financing, buying or selling businesses, purchasing franchises, marketing, sales, minimizing debt, improving profitability and more.

“Being part of SCORE offers me the opportunity to continue the work I did as a consultant for my career at a manageable level of engagement for a client base that is very appreciative of the help and exciting to work with,” said SCORE Northeast New Jersey Chairman, Curtis Springstead. “In addition, the shared mission and exchange of skills and knowledge with other mentors gives my life a purpose and sense of accomplishment that is critical for my happiness.”

​In addition to one-on-one mentoring, SCORE Northeast New Jersey offers low-cost small business training workshops. These workshops cover concepts, strategies, and practical actions for starting a new business and for growing an existing business. All sessions are led by SCORE Mentors and guest instructors, all of whom are experts in the specific topic they are teaching.

On Saturday, April 22 SCORE will host “The Best Ways to Harness Digital Marketing for Your Small Business” from 9:15am to 3:30pm in Hackensack. At the workshop, participants will learn about website design, SEO, and lead generation through social media, email marketing, and blogging. Attendees will leave with actionable tips for developing and executing their digital marketing strategy.

To register for an upcoming workshop or to read local success stories, visit northeastnj.score.org. Call Northeast New Jersey SCORE at (201) 336-6090 to volunteer or to make an appointment to meet with a local business mentor.​

SCORE is a nonprofit resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Association. SCORE is dedicated to entrepreneur education and the formation, growth and success of small businesses nationwide. SCORE provides free information and online mentoring on their website at score.org.

