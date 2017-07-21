THE GARDEN CLUB OF ENGLEWOOD by

The Garden Club of Englewood will hold its annual plant sale from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm on Friday, May 12th. The sale will be held rain or shine in Veterans Memorial Park at Depot Square in Englewood.

The sale will offer an array of plants, including perennials, annuals, “club-favorite” annuals and herbs, as well as a selection of plants from the members’ own gardens. Members of the Garden Club of Englewood will be on hand to assist customers with selection and give advice on planting, care and arrangement.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Club’s numerous community projects.

The Garden Club of Englewood is a charter member of The Garden Club of America.