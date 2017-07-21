Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, July 21 2017 @ 03:00 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, July 21 2017 @ 03:00 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

THE GARDEN CLUB OF ENGLEWOOD

    Share

The Garden Club of Englewood will hold its annual plant sale from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm on Friday, May 12th.  The sale will be held rain or shine in Veterans Memorial Park at Depot Square in Englewood.

The sale will offer an array of plants, including perennials, annuals, “club-favorite” annuals and herbs, as well as a selection of plants from the members’ own gardens. Members of the Garden Club of Englewood will be on hand to assist customers with selection and give advice on planting, care and arrangement.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Club’s numerous community projects.

The Garden Club of Englewood is a charter member of The Garden Club of America.

 

Share It!

Story Options

  • THE GARDEN CLUB OF ENGLEWOOD
  • 0 comments
Comments are closed
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Advertisement
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
Spivak Lighting
Lamp Repairs, Chandeliers, Track Lighting, Outdoor Lamps, Recess Lighting, Paddle Fans, Consultation
www.spivaklighting.com
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost