CHEVYS FRESH MEX® BRINGS BACK ITS FAN-FAVORITE STREET STYLE MENU FOR A LIMITED TIME by

Wednesday, April 19 2017 @ 08:56 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Clifton and Linden Restaurants to Offer Limited-Time-Only Menu Items April 19 – June 20

ALLENDALE, NJ (April 17, 2017) – Back by popular demand, Chevys Fresh Mex®, a fun, full-service restaurant with a vibrant atmosphere resembling a Mexican cantina and an array of made from scratch Mexican dishes, today announced the return of its Street Style Food menu at its New Jersey locations in Clifton and Linden for a limited time.

Inspired by traditional street tacos, an authentic and delicious Mexican meal, Chevys Fresh Mex’s Street Style Food menu will be available in-restaurant from April 19 – June 20, and includes:

· Street Style Corn – Fresh corn seasoned with Chevys’ secret sauce and spices, grilled, then topped with Cotija cheese and cilantro

· Street Style Tacos – Choice of marinated grilled chicken, carne asada or slow-roasted carnitas, served taco truck style, with cilantro-onion mix, Cotija cheese, avocado, lettuce and fire-roasted salsa

Chevys Fresh Mex has a range of innovative culinary options that emphasize incorporating the freshest ingredients, from the kitchen to the cantina. Chevys creates favorite traditional Mexican dishes from scratch every day using only fresh, top-quality ingredients in beloved recipes to create a one-of-a-kind fiesta of the senses, including made-to-order customizable Fajita entrees, unique Combination plates and a wide variety of handcrafted cocktails.

For more information, visit www.chevys.com, and follow on Instagram at @chevys_freshmex_nj.

About Chevys Fresh Mex

Resembling a Mexican border town café or cantina with a vibrant contemporary décor, the Chevys Fresh Mex offers a variety of Mexican dishes, including traditional enchiladas, burritos and tacos. More than just Mexican dishes, Chevys Fresh Mex favorites include mesquite grilled steak, seafood entrees and a variety of salads and desserts. The theme of every Chevys dish is freshness, a characteristic underscored by the concept's fresh made tortillas – creating a fun atmosphere for everyone, including families with children. For more info, please see www.chevys.com and follow on Instagram at @chevys_freshmex_nj.

About Doherty Enterprises, Inc.

Established in 1985, Doherty Enterprises, Inc. is recognized as the 68th largest privately-held business in the New York Metro area by Crain’s Business and the 10th largest franchisee in the United States as ranked in the Restaurant Finance Monitor, operating eight restaurant concepts including: Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Panera Bread, Chevys Fresh Mex, Quaker Steak & Lube, Noodles & Company, IHOP, and two of its own concepts, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub and Spuntino Wine Bar and Italian Tapas. In 2015, Nation’s Restaurant News ranked Doherty Enterprises as the 78th largest U.S. Foodservice revenue company, up from 85 in 2014. To date, Doherty Enterprises owns and operates over 160 restaurants in northern, southern and central New Jersey, Long Island, Queens, Brooklyn, Staten Island, Florida and Georgia – including newly acquired locations in the Miami area. The Doherty vision is to be the “Best Food Service Company in the Communities We Serve” and its mission is to “Wow Every Guest Every Time, Wow Our People, Wow Our Communities and Wow Our Suppliers.” (www.DohertyInc.com).