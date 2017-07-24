Paramus Sunrise Rotary Recognized For Sign Donation
On Saturday morning, April 22, 2017, the Paramus Sunrise Rotary Club was recognized at the Paramus Junior Little League opening Day conducted by Councilman Pat Verile for donating the massive new electronic score sign. Despite the inclement weather, there was a large crowd of players and onlookers at the Cliff Gennarelli Sports Complex. The event attracted Mayor Rich La Barbiera and County Executive James J. Tedesco III.Among the Paramus Sunrise Rotary Club members on hand were: Joe D’Arco, Iram Valenti, Dennis Arslanian, Tim Trossman, Tina Apprich and Mel Fabrikant. Paramus Sunrise Rotary Club recently moved from Doctors Express, now Urgent Care, to BrightView Senior Living at 396 Forest Avenue. They still meet on Tuesday morning at 8 AM and welcome visitors to the club. Visiting the club this coming Tuesday will be the County Executive, Jim Tedesco.
Steve Nichols, Executive Director at BrightView, was unable to attend and expressed his regrets. His duties at BrightView are quite extensive and getting a new endeavor working properly takes much of his time and effort!
