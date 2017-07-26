MAY/JUNE SPRING SESSION II WITH RIDGEWOOD RECREATION by

Registration is now available for the Spring Session II offerings held in May and June.

Age appropriate offerings bring educational, enriching and fun new challenges:

PRESCHOOL

My First Art with Abrakadoodle - caregivers join as little ones enjoy "firsts" - touching, feeling, hearing, seeing, and thinking while painting, drawing, sculpting, enjoying storybooks, art games and music. Ages 20-42 months. Tuesday mornings at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 10 to 10:45 am, beginning May 2nd. $115/6 classes, includes all materials.

Mini Doodler with Abrakadoodle - This class takes children on a fun, creative journey with new lessons each session that are fun, will inspire creativity and foster a love of art while working with a mixed media series! DRESS FOR MESSY FUN! Ages 3-5. Wednesday afternoons at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 1:30 to 2:15 pm, beginning May 3rd. $115/6 classes, all materials included.

Yoga Dance with The Joy of Motion - This fun and creative class, provided by the Joy of Motion, will introduce students to the fundamentals of yoga and dance styles, such as ballet, tap, and hip-hop through the use of stories, props, and imagination. Formal attire is not required; comfortable clothes are recommended. Some classes will be held outdoors if weather permits. Please have children dress accordingly. Thursday mornings at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 10:30 to 11:15 am, beginning May 4th. $65/5 classes.

**NEW** Live, Love Music! with Preschool of Rock - In this "Music and Science - Discovery Instrument" program, children experience hands-on use of synthesizers, guitars and other unique instruments discovering the sounds they deliver. Using drums and percussion instruments, they learn about vibrations, tones and so much more. Exciting, fun and educational! Fridays, mid-day at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 12 noon to 12:45 pm, beginning May 12th. $100/5 classes, includes all materials.

ELEMENTARY

Garden Arts for Kids - a magical mixture of nature and eco-art with lessons on animals, gardening and recycling. Projects include Farm Fresh Fun, Worm Worlds, Beach Bum Buddies, Spring Fling Flowers, Bees & Ladybugs and Mother's Day Bouquets. Ages 5-10. Monday afternoons at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 3:45 to 4:45 pm, beginning May 1st. $125/6 classes, all materials provided.

**RETURNING** Creative Cooking with Education Explorers - Junior chefs will learn the basics as they design and create fun and tasty spring treats. Grades K-4. Mondays after school at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 3:45 to 4:45 pm, beginning May 1st. $130/6 classes, includes all materials.

Young Inventors with Explore Science - Students will participate in a variety of challenges incorporating the use of simple machines. Projects include a bucket lift challenge, a launch challenge, learning about the pulley system, the wheel and axle and the inclined plane with bottle racers and marble mazes. Students will complete the session creating a simple machine to be used in every day life. Grades K-5, Tuesdays after school at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Ave, 3:45 to 4:45 pm, beginning May 2nd. $125/6 classes, (all materials provided).

Acrylics & Drawing with Mrs. C. - Enjoy individual drawing and acrylic art instruction at personal levels. Grades 2-8, Wednesdays after school at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 3:30 to 4:45 pm, beginning May 3rd (students bring own materials). $70/6 classes.

Tech Titans with Education Explorers – Join and explore engineering concepts while creating rockets, parachutes, Ferris wheels, pop-stick sail cars and marshmallow blasters. Grades K-4. Thursdays after school at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 3:45 to 4:45 pm, beginning May 4th. $125/6 classes, includes all materials.

Artist Inspired Paint and Draw with Abrakadoodle – This session will focus on artists like Frida Khalo when painting fun canvas art, Diego Rivera to learn drawing and design, and participants will have fun with Warhol inspired Emoji art and more. Grades K-4. Thursdays after school at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 3:45 to 4:45 pm, beginning May 4th. $125/6 classes, includes all materials.

ADULTS

Annie's Artisanal Cookery - Foodie Road Trip - Take a culinary road trip across the country - learning recipes inspired by different regions of the USA with Annie's healthy twist on the meals. Mondays at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 12 noon to 2 pm, beginning May 1st. $100/4 weeks - includes all materials. Please bring an apron and Tupperware for left-overs.

Acrylics with Sandi Chanoch - Individual and personalized attention helps all find their personal techniques. Tuesday afternoons at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 1 to 3 pm, beginning May 2nd. Students must bring own materials. $90/6 classes.

Watercolors with Dorrie Rifkin – Participants are encouraged to create strong compositions, execute a solid underlying sketch, draw typography and paint effectively. Beginner and intermediate instruction on Wednesday mornings at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 10 am to 12 noon, beginning May 3rd. $95/6 classes. Students must bring own materials.

Register online at CommunityPass (Visa/MasterCard) or in person/by mail to the Recreation Office, 259 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 (cash/check). Non-Residents may register for any session for an additional charge of $10 per class session. You may locate the registration forms with more details on our Recreation homepage, www.ridgewoodnj.net/recreation.

Additional offerings include:

Adult/Senior Classes at the Community Center - Favorite senior classes return, including Zumba Gold, Getting Toned, Yoga Fit, Silver Strength and Motion, Knit and Crochet, Men's Fitness, Chinese Brush Painting, Cardio Dance, No Aches/No Pains Arthritis Class. **A new offering is Color Your World where adults can rediscover the simple relaxation and joy of coloring. Find all details at www.ridgewoodnj.net/communitycenter. Register in person/by mail to the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood.

For more information call 201-670-5560 or visit the Stable between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Don't hesitate to contact us if special accommodations are needed.