Re-grants Available through Passaic County Cultural & Heritage Council by

Monday, April 24 2017 @ 12:10 PM EDT

The Passaic County Cultural and Heritage Council (PCCHC) at Passaic County Community College is offering arts and history re-grants for 2018. The deadline for arts applications is Thursday, July 13, 2017, and for history, Thursday, July 20, 2017. Applications and guidelines are available online at http://www.pccc.edu/cultural-affairs/pcchc.

Applicants must be tax-exempt non-profit organizations incorporated in New Jersey, and operating within Passaic County, or municipal government entities, who have been in existence at least two years. The funds can be used for arts and cultural programming (dance, music, theater, visual arts, literature, etc.) and local or New Jersey history projects that take place in Passaic County between January 1 and December 31, 2018.

All first-time re-grantees must contact the office to set up a meeting in order to review a draft of their proposal, prior to submitting a completed application. Contact PCCHC Manager Susan Balik at [email protected] or 973-684-5444 with any questions or to schedule a meeting prior to Thursday, July 6th to assist in the grant writing process.

The PCCHC strives to maintain a barrier-free facility, including complete access for patrons using wheelchairs. The PCCHC is funded, in part, through grants from the NJ State Council on the Arts and the NJ Historical Commission.