Develop Conflict Resolution Skills at The Community Chest's Negotiation, Compromise and Conflict Resolution Workshop by

Monday, April 24 2017 @ 12:12 PM EDT

(Eastern Bergen County, New Jersey; April 24, 2017) -- Conflict is an inevitable part of life and professional practice. Representatives of local nonprofit organizations can learn how to deal with conflict in their daily lives at The Community Chest's Professional Development Series workshop, Negotiation, Compromise and Conflict Resolution, on Monday, May 10. Speaker Dr. Alex Redcay will present the workshop at Flat Rock Brook Nature Center, located at 443 Van Nostrand Avenue in Englewood, New Jersey, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The interactive workshop will provide many opportunities to implement advanced methods of negotiation and conflict resolution that are useful in a wide range of situations. Participants will learn how to use effective, proven strategies to enhance all aspects of professional practice and how to communicate more effectively with others. Materials will be provided to all attendees.

The presenter, Dr. Alex Redcay, is Assistant Professor of Social Work at Millersville University. She received her Ph.D. in Social Work from Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey. Prior to joining Millersville, she was an adjunct faculty member at West Chester University and Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey. Dr. Redcay is the Executive Director of Serise, Inc., a company providing counseling, training, consultation, expert witness testimony, and program evaluation services.

With the motto "Neighbors Helping Neighbors", The Chest's mission is to lead initiatives and support nonprofits that make communities stronger and benefit the people of eastern Bergen County in New Jersey. The training series helps to carry out this mission by assisting local agency staff with the tools to update their skills in management and supervision. Established in 2014, the series responds to demands on nonprofit managers to acquire a new set of skills that prepare them to meet the requirements of donors and government.

Upon request, participants will receive three continuing education hours (CEHs) for the workshop from the Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey's Office of Continuing Education and the School of Social Work. Participants will receive certificates of completion after each workshop.

The workshop is free-of-charge and open to professional staff in supervisory positions in the nonprofit sector. Up to two staff per agency may register. Advanced registration is For information or to register, call Dr. Shelly Wimpfheimer, Executive Director of The Community Chest, at 201-568-7474 or contact [email protected]. The sponsors of the series include The Rotary Club of Englewood, SUEZ and TDF.

About The Community Chest

For over 80 years, The Community Chest, a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization, has supported local not-for-profit agencies. The Chest leads initiatives and supports nonprofits that make our communities stronger and benefit people in need in eastern Bergen County. Each year, The Chest raises funds and allocates them to agencies demonstrating the capacity to provide services to local citizens. The organization also provides coordinating and planning services in its communities, serving as a bridge between agencies and organizations and investing in the stability and quality of the service network.

For further information about The Chest, visit www.communitychestofenglewood.org or contact (201) 568-7474. Stay updated about the organization's activities on Facebook and Twitter.