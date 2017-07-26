Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Wednesday, July 26 2017 @ 08:34 PM EDT
Wednesday, July 26 2017 @ 08:34 PM EDT
Bergen Freeholders Authorize 2nd CDBG Grant Agreement for Ambulance for Borough of Moonachie

HACKENSACK- The Bergen County Board of Chosen Freeholders on Wednesday adopted resolution #325-17, authorizing a second grant agreement in the amount of $75,000 for the purchase of a new ambulance for the Borough of Moonachie.  The source of funding for the project is Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) which is targeted and administered by the Bergen County Division of Community Development.

Through the grant, the County will help fund the purchase of a new ambulance for use by the Moonachie First Aid and Rescue Squad, which serves as the sole ambulance provider for the borough.  In 2015, the Freeholders similarly adopted resolution #1051-15 awarding $75,000 to Moonachie.  The $150,000 in combined CDBG funding will almost completely cover the cost of the vehicle, which the borough has already acquired and is using in service to the public.

“This grant helps us keep the residents of Moonachie safe by keeping their rescue equipment up to date,” said Freeholder Germaine Ortiz.  “Through mutual aid this ambulance will assist residents of the surrounding area as well.”

 

