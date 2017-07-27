Comcast Cares Day Volunteers Prove that Homes Come in All Shapes and Sizes by

Monday, April 24 2017 @ 06:51 PM EDT

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J.,April 21, 2017 – In celebration of ‘Month of the Military Child,’ more than 100 NBCUniversal employees spent the day at their Englewood Cliffs, N.J. campus participating in a Playhouse Build with Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County (Habitat Bergen) building four outdoor playhouses that will be donated to veterans’ community centers and families.

Volunteers cut, hammered and nailed pieces of the playhouse together. Volunteers were split into teams, each with their own goal whether it was building a roof, building a wall or painting.

In addition to the four playhouses, volunteers built twelve birdhouses, which will be decorated and auctioned off at Habitat Bergen’s future events.

The volunteer initiative was part of Comcast Cares Day, a celebration of Comcast NBCUniversal’s year-round commitment to volunteerism, and a tradition that has grown into the largest single-day corporate volunteer event in the country. Since Comcast Cares Day began in 2001, volunteers have contributed nearly 5 million volunteer hours at 7,700 projects and more than $20 million in grants to participating local non-profit community partners across the country and around the world.

“Through the Comcast Cares Day program, NBCUniversal volunteer teams helped make a difference in the lives of many families today. You could feel the energy and excitement onsite, knowing that the volunteers felt a true sense of importance in the act of volunteering,” said Jacey Raimondo, Habitat Bergen Executive Director.

To view photos from this team build, visit https://www.facebook.com/habitatbergen. For more information about Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County, contact Emily DePalma at info @habitatbergen.org, or call 201.457.1020.

About Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County

The goal of Habitat Bergen is to eliminate poverty housing and homelessness from the face of the earth by working in partnership with people in need. Using volunteer labor and donated funds and materials, Habitat Bergen builds or rehabilitates simple, decent houses and sells them to low-income families at cost, but with no interest added. Habitat Bergen is a people-to-people partnership, which joins all of us together regardless of race, nationality, religion, or socioeconomic status. That partnership begins with the homeowner families (partner families). Habitat Bergen is not a giveaway program, but a joint venture in which those who benefit from the housing ministry are involved in the work at various levels. They help with the construction of their own home, as well as the houses of their neighbors.