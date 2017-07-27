Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Thursday, July 27 2017 @ 01:33 PM EDT
Thursday, July 27 2017 @ 01:33 PM EDT
BERKELEY COLLEGE MBA STUDENTS BEGIN GLOBAL IMMERSION IN INDIA

Senior graduate students in the MBA in Management program at Berkeley College arrived in Mumbai, India, on April 14, 2017, for the start of their global immersion experience. The trip began with a visit to Mahindra Rise, a technology company based in Mumbai known for manufacturing automobiles and developing IT solutions. The students also participated in a knowledge session with DDB Mudra Group at the integrated marketing communications network’s headquarters in Mumbai. The students will continue to visit global companies in Mumbai and Delhi, including Microsoft India and PepsiCo India, before returning home on April 27, 2017.

To read more about the MBA students’ global immersion trip to India http://newsroom.berkeleycollege.edu/news/berkeley-college-mba-students-prepare-for-their-global-immersion-in-india.

