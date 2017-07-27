Englewood Students Give Back With The Community Chest by

Monday, April 24 2017 @ 06:58 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

(Englewood, New Jersey; April 23, 2017)-- The Community Chest, a nonprofit organization serving eastern Bergen County, is teaching another generation about the importance of philanthropy and community service. Dwight Morrow High School students involved with The John Grieco Scholarship Fund, an afterschool club that teaches high school students about community service and charitable giving, volunteered with The Community Chest, as the organization prepared for its 2017 Annual Spring Gathering that will take place on May 3. The annual gathering's net proceeds will be used to meet the pressing issues of people in need in the area.

For several years, students in the club have volunteered with The Chest. They have served as ambassadors at the organization's events and discussed the impact of The Chest's grant to The John Grieco Scholarship Fund and their own educational pursuits. Recently, high school seniors Caliyah Banks, Marquelle Bell, and Omoniyi Fatiregun helped to assemble the invitations for the Annual Spring Gathering and, in the process, learned about the importance of philanthropy and what they can do.

"Each time The Community Chest asks students to assist us with a project, we explain the activity's purpose and discuss our work. We talk about fundraising and the purpose of the funds -- tying it in with the grant The John Grieco Scholarship Fund receives," explained Dr. Shelly Wimpfheimer, Executive Director of The Community Chest.

Judy Aronson, a teacher at Dwight Morrow High School and The Academies of Englewood, created The John Grieco Scholarship Fund. The club is comprised of 9th through 12th grade students interested in becoming involved in their communities and doing community service. The Chest has awarded an $11,000 grant annually for the last five years to the Fund, and the students, who may apply for a scholarship to assist with their college entrance, have learned more about the philanthropic process by raising and matching the grant award.

"Young people from more privileged circumstances are able to take courses and participate in enrichment programs that enhance their college applications and make them more competitive in the college application process. These scholarships are intended to level the playing field so that low income children can take advantage of some of these opportunities, as well," said Wimpfheimer.

Annual Spring Gathering

The 2017 Annual Spring Gathering, chaired by Barbara Strauss, will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Knickerbocker Country Club, located at 188 Knickerbocker Road in Tenafly, New Jersey. Lori Stokes of Eye Witness News ABC TV will officiate. The JCC Thurnauer School of Music's Young People's Chorus, a grantee of The Chest, will provide the entertainment. A range of products will be available to bid upon in a live auction with noted auctioneer Nick Dawes from Antiques Road Show, and a raffle will offer an assortment of large, elaborate gift baskets with various items.

Tickets

Tickets are on sale for the Annual Spring Gathering. The cost per ticket is $175 per patron, $250 for a benefactor, and $1,500 for a table of 10. Cocktails and a buffet dinner will be served. Registration may be completed online, www.thecommunitychestofenglewood.org, or by sending a check made out to The Community Chest, located at 122 South Van Brunt Street, Englewood, New Jersey 07631.

Sponsors

To date, the 2017 contributors for the gathering by sponsorship levels are: Gold-The Kamson Corporation; Silver-Antin, Ehrlich & Epstein (Jill and Scott Epstein), Bank of NJ, Connect One Bank, DecoTech, Armando and Dawn Diaz, and PBM (Scott and Tammy Mager); Bronze-BMW of Tenafly, Boyd Richards, P.L., CBRE, Cole Schotz, Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, Joe and Judy Klyde, Otterstedt Insurance Agency, Ridgeco, Stop & Shop, Jayanne Tedesco, Valley National Bank, Visions Federal Credit Union, and Loren, Jennifer, Sam and Juliette Wimpfheimer.

Friend sponsors are Broadway Kitchens & Baths, Floor and Décor, Kent Builders Management, LLC, Lakeland Bank, Regent Atlantic, RSK Associates, Wolfgang's Inc., WRBC Charitable Foundation on behalf of Clermont Specialty Managers, and Zestt. In-kind contributors are Annette and Peter Corbin and LeGourmet Factory.

Sponsorships are still available for individuals and businesses, offering various marketing opportunities and the recognition of this philanthropic involvement by The Community Chest's large number of supporters. For more information about becoming a sponsor, visit the organization's web site, www.thecommunitychestofenglewood.org, or call the office at 201-568-7474.

About The Community Chest

For over 80 years, The Community Chest, a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization, has supported local not-for-profit agencies. The Chest leads initiatives and supports nonprofits that make our communities stronger and benefit people in need in eastern Bergen County. Each year, The Chest raises funds and allocates them to agencies demonstrating the capacity to provide services to local citizens. The organization also provides coordinating and planning services in its communities, serving as a bridge between agencies and organizations and investing in the stability and quality of the service network. For further information about The Chest, visit www.communitychestofenglewood.org or contact (201) 568-7474. Stay updated about the organization's activities on Facebook and Twitter.

Photo: Dwight Morrow High School students Caliyah Banks and Marquelle Bell volunteered with The John Grieco Scholarship Fund to help The Community Chest with the 2017 Annual Spring Gathering. Not shown Omoniyi Fatiregun.