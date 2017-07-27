SPRING FEST MOTHER’S DAY CELEBRATION IN ENGLEWOOD, NJ by

Plant Sale Friday, May 12

Free Metered Parking

11am-6pm Rain or Shine

(Englewood, New Jersey – April 24, 2017) In celebration of Mother’s Day, Englewood welcomes shoppers to the Downtown Englewood Spring Fest will visitors will enjoy shopping, dining, music, garden club and more. Shoppers will enjoy special retail promotions while enjoying springtime weather. There are many retailers specializing in men’s, women and children’s apparel, shoes, jewelry, art, hair products, makeup, accessories and much more. Bring your family and friends.

Enjoy Spring Fest with over 50 stores and restaurants showcasing the best of Englewood. This is a Rain or Shine Event. There will be FREE metered parking.

The Garden Club of Englewood will hold a plant sale on Friday, May 12 at Depot Square. The sale will offer an array of plants, including perennials, annuals, “club favorite” and herbs as well as a selection of plants from members’ own gardens. Hands on assistance with customer’s selections, advice on planting and care and arrangement will also be provided. Proceeds from sale will benefit the Club’s community projects.

Sponsors are The City of Englewood, Englewood Economic Development Corporation, Health East Medical Center and investors Bank.

For More Information, visit www.englewoodnjchamber.com, or call 201.567.2381