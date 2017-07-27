Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, July 27 2017 @ 01:33 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, July 27 2017 @ 01:33 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

SPRING FEST MOTHER’S DAY CELEBRATION IN ENGLEWOOD, NJ

    Share
Friday, May 12 & Saturday, May 13

Plant Sale Friday, May 12

Free Metered Parking

11am-6pm Rain or Shine

(Englewood, New Jersey – April 24, 2017)  In celebration of Mother’s Day, Englewood welcomes shoppers to the Downtown Englewood Spring Fest will visitors will enjoy shopping, dining, music, garden club and more.   Shoppers will enjoy special retail promotions while enjoying springtime weather.  There are many retailers specializing in men’s, women and children’s apparel, shoes, jewelry, art, hair products, makeup, accessories and much more. Bring your family and friends.

Enjoy Spring Fest with over 50 stores and restaurants showcasing the best of Englewood.  This is a Rain or Shine Event. There will be FREE metered parking.

The Garden Club of Englewood will hold a plant sale on Friday, May 12 at Depot Square.  The sale will offer an array of plants, including perennials, annuals, “club favorite” and herbs as well as a selection of plants from members’ own gardens.  Hands on assistance with customer’s selections, advice on planting and care and arrangement will also be provided. Proceeds from sale will benefit the Club’s community projects.

Sponsors are The City of Englewood, Englewood Economic Development Corporation, Health East Medical Center and investors Bank.

For More Information, visit www.englewoodnjchamber.com, or call 201.567.2381

 

Share It!

Story Options

  • SPRING FEST MOTHER’S DAY CELEBRATION IN ENGLEWOOD, NJ
  • 0 comments
Comments are closed
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Advertisement
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
Spivak Lighting
Lamp Repairs, Chandeliers, Track Lighting, Outdoor Lamps, Recess Lighting, Paddle Fans, Consultation
www.spivaklighting.com
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost