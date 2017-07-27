M. George Ayad, D.D.S, Ph.D. of Periodontal & Implant Solutions Announces New Office in Hackensack by

M. George Ayad

Dr. Ayad’s expressed, “Educating my patients on the benefits of healthy gums is an important part of my practice philosophy. So is educating other dental practitioners on the latest techniques and procedures,” he says. Dr. Ayad earned his Bachelor of Science in Biology from Rutgers University, MS in Biochemistry from University of Rochester, DDS from NYU, and PhD in the Dentist-Scientist Program from University of Rochester, Dr. Ayad is uniquely positioned to do just that. In addition, Dr. Ayad maintains memberships at American Dental Association, American Academy of Periodontology, Academy of Osseo integration, American Dental Society of Anesthesiology and International Association of Dental Research.

Periodontal and Implant Solutions, LLC is committed to offering clients high standards, education and prevention, uncompromising safety, and training and expertise that result in a positive experience. Dr. Ayad looks forward to serving patients at his new location.

Periodontal Solutions

62 Summit Street

Hackensack, NJ

201.343.2555

www.periodontalsolutions.com