Thursday, July 27 2017 @ 01:30 PM EDT
Thursday, July 27 2017 @ 01:30 PM EDT
M. George Ayad, D.D.S, Ph.D. of Periodontal & Implant Solutions Announces New Office in Hackensack

Hackensack, N.J. (April 24,2017) For over 20 years, M. George Ayad, D.D.S, Ph.D. and Diplomate of the American Board of Periodontology, has offered outstanding periodontal service in Hackensack and Lyndhurst New Jersey. Now, Dr. Ayad is proud to announce the opening of his new state-of-the art office now located at 62 Summit Street in Hackensack, New Jersey (near to Hackensack Medical Center.)


M. George Ayad
Dr. Ayad specializes in dental implants, regenerative and resective Periodontal surgery, cosmetic periodontal surgery, gum tissue grafts, laser periodontal surgery with an unparalleled level of using conservative and the most technologically available procedures resulting in beautiful, long lasting smiles.

Dr. Ayad’s expressed, “Educating my patients on the benefits of healthy gums is an important part of my practice philosophy. So is educating other dental practitioners on the latest techniques and procedures,” he says.  Dr. Ayad earned his Bachelor of Science in Biology from Rutgers University, MS in Biochemistry from University of Rochester, DDS from NYU, and PhD in the Dentist-Scientist Program from University of Rochester, Dr. Ayad is uniquely positioned to do just that.  In addition, Dr. Ayad maintains memberships at American Dental Association, American Academy of Periodontology, Academy of Osseo integration, American Dental Society of Anesthesiology and International Association of Dental Research.  

Periodontal and Implant Solutions, LLC is committed to offering clients high standards, education and prevention, uncompromising safety, and training and expertise that result in a positive experience. Dr. Ayad looks forward to serving patients at his new location.

Periodontal Solutions

62 Summit Street

Hackensack, NJ

201.343.2555

www.periodontalsolutions.com

