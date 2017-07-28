Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, July 28 2017 @ 03:23 AM EDT
Bergen County Executive Tedesco Speaks At BrightView Senior Living To Paramus Sunrise Rotary Club

County Executive James J. Tedesco III spoke recently to the Paramus Sunrise Rotary Club which now meets at BrightView Senior Living on Tuesday mornings. BrightView Executive Director Stephen Nichols,  a member of the Rotary Club, was on hand to welcome everyone. Tedesco, a former Mayor of Paramus, was well at ease as he chatted with the club members. He introduced some of the newer members to his history as the former Paramus Mayor and membership in the Paramus Volunteer Fire Department, segueing into his Bergen County positions on the Board of Freeholders and into the position of Bergen County Executive.
 

Well informed about Paramus and Bergen County, Tedesco was quite relaxed speaking before the Rotary Club and fielded questions after his talk. Using no notes in his general delivery, he finally brought out a paper to give some business facts about Bergen County and why its residents should be proud of living there. He could have added an hour to his talk!
 

