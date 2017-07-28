Bergen County Executive Tedesco Speaks At BrightView Senior Living To Paramus Sunrise Rotary Club by

County Executive James J. Tedesco III spoke recently to the Paramus Sunrise Rotary Club which now meets at BrightView Senior Living on Tuesday mornings. BrightView Executive Director Stephen Nichols, a member of the Rotary Club, was on hand to welcome everyone. Tedesco, a former Mayor of Paramus, was well at ease as he chatted with the club members. He introduced some of the newer members to his history as the former Paramus Mayor and membership in the Paramus Volunteer Fire Department, segueing into his Bergen County positions on the Board of Freeholders and into the position of Bergen County Executive.

