Thursday, May 11 2017 @ 05:28 AM EDT
Thursday, May 11 2017 @ 05:28 AM EDT
ASIA Benzel-Busch Motor Car Corp Concert Series SATURDAY, JUNE 17, 2017 – 8PM

(Englewood, New Jersey-March 6, 2017)  ASIA-Saturday, June 17 at 8PM. Tickets available at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling bergenPAC’s Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

ASIA: An Extraordinary Life

When they appeared in the early 1980s, Asia seemed to be a holdover from the 1970s, when super-groups and progressive rockers reigned supreme. Featuring members of such seminal art rock bands as King Crimson (John Wetton), Emerson, Lake & Palmer (Carl Palmer), and Yes (Steve Howe), as well as Geoff Downes from the Buggles, Asia featured stretches of instrumentals on their records. However, they also could be surprisingly poppy, and that is what brought them to the top of the charts with their debut album, Asia, and its hit single, “Heat of the Moment.”

This show’s full title is ASIA: An Extraordinary Life – An Interactive Celebration of the Life and Music of John Wetton.

AlphaAlpha, their second album, also had a couple of hits (“Don't Cry” and “The Smile Has Left Your Eyes”) but its follow-up. The group disbanded in 1985, only to reunite in 1990. After churning out a couple of new songs for a greatest-hits collection, the band hit the road, including two sold-out dates in Moscow. Thereafter, they toured sporadically and released Aqua (1992), Aria (1994), Arena (1996), Aura (2001), Silent Nation (2004), Phoenix (2008) and Omega (2010).

Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com or Box Office (201) 227-1030

bergenPAC
30 North Van Brunt Street
Englewood, NJ 07631
(201) 227-1030
www.bergenpac.org

www.ticketmaster.com

