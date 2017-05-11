Northern NJ Community Foundation Collects and Donates Art Supplies to Teaneck Creek Conservancy by

May 10 2017

Posted in News & Views

(Englewood, New Jersey; May 9, 2017) -- The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's (NNJCF) Community Engagement Program collected and donated art supplies for the Teaneck Creek Conservancy, a nonprofit organization based in Teaneck, New Jersey. Bergen County residents donated needed art supplies to the NNJCF and at its ArtsBergen initiative's second 2017 Connect the Dots networking event -- Lights, Camera...Network.

In observance of Earth Month, the NNJCF presented the collection of art supplies, including watercolor sets, markers, crayons, glue, glue sticks, construction paper, pipe cleaners, craft sticks, felt sheets, tissue paper, and yarn, to the Teaneck Creek Conservancy on April 26 at Fairleigh Dickinson University's Student Union Building in Teaneck, New Jersey. Artists, arts administrators, writers, business owners, nonprofit representatives, and community and municipal leaders participated in the drive.

The Teaneck Creek Conservancy will use the collection of art supplies in their art and science programs for children. "At Teaneck Creek, we use our wetland park as inspiration to promote arts education specifically focused on environmental themes. With this donation of supplies, we will be able to host more programs and serve more of our Bergen County Community! The Conservancy is very appreciative of Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's support of our eco-art focused mission during Earth Week," said Alexa Marques, Executive Director, Teaneck Creek Conservancy.

The collection fulfilled the NNJCF's mission to promote cooperation and civic engagement in the community to address pressing issues and concerns. "The Teaneck Creek Conservancy’s children’s education program and its environmental concerns present the ideal opportunity to show how the arts can respond to multiple needs. The arts are a universal language that all can speak. Bringing children and the environment together to ‘speak art language’ is the kind of opportunity the Foundation wants to support," said Michael Shannon, President, NNJCF.

For further information about the NNJCF, upcoming Connect the Dots events, volunteer opportunities or other community engagement projects, call 201-568-5608 or send an e-mail to [email protected].

About NNJCF

The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation (NNJCF), a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization based in Englewood, New Jersey, focuses primarily on education, public health, civic engagement, environment, and the arts. NNJCF works with local governments, school districts, businesses, non-profit organizations, and citizen groups in Northern New Jersey to improve community life. Foundation partners identify and resolve regional problems and opportunities by talking and learning from each other and by sharing ideas, best practices, services, and resources.

For more information, visit http://www.nnjcf.org, send an email to [email protected], or call (201) 568-5608. Follow the NNJCF on Facebook at Northern NJ Community Foundation/ArtsBergen and Twitter @NNJCF.

About ArtsBergen

ArtsBergen, an initiative of the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation, is an emerging arts alliance in Bergen County, New Jersey that supports and encourages creative placemaking, the practice of integrating arts and culture into a neighborhood, town, or region to build community and livability and boost local economy. The initiative's mission is to energize and unify artists and arts organizations and connect the Bergen County community to the arts. For more information, visit www.nnjcf.org, send an email to [email protected], or call 201-568-5608.

