Hackensack Meridian Health at the Forefront of Robotic Technology from Bergen to Ocean Counties

Wednesday, May 10 2017 @ 12:47 PM EDT

As a leader in surgical innovation, Hackensack Meridian Health has brought the latest in robotic technology to its Centers of Robotic Surgery with the brand new da Vinci Xi® surgical systems. This tremendous robotics expansion at Hackensack Meridian Health includes the following hospitals all receiving new Xi® units: Hackensack University Medical Center, Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Raritan Bay Medical Center.



“We are proud to be at the forefront of robotic technology in medicine across the state of New Jersey. With the addition of the new da Vinci Xi® robots, our patients have access to the best in minimally invasive surgery from North Jersey to the Jersey Shore,” said John K. Lloyd, FACHE, co-CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health.

The da Vinci Xi® is the next frontier for minimally invasive surgery optimized for highly complex, multi-quadrant surgery and simpler, single-quadrant surgery. Hackensack Meridian robotics centers are employing this technology across a range of surgical specialties including (you may want to mention ‘general’ here –EM) thoracic, advanced gynecologic, surgical and urologic oncology and reconstruction, colorectal, and hepatobiliary surgery.

“Hackensack Meridian Health boasts a total of five new da Vinci Xi® robots across our health care continuum and access to the most sophisticated and precise techniques across a spectrum of minimally invasive surgeries,” said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, co-CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. Robotic surgical systems can be found at various Hackensack Meridian Health locations, including Hackensack University Medical Center, Jersey Shore Medical Center, Mountainside Medical Center, Ocean Medical Center, Raritan Bay Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.

The advanced technology of the da Vinci Xi® allows surgeons to the reach more areas of the body than ever before. Structured with four arms mounted on an overhead suspension, the surgical system can rotate to practically any position, giving surgeons even more flexibility and autonomy for the most straightforward surgery to the most highly complex case. In addition, the system is equipped with immersive high-definition, three-dimensional visualization, the latest in real-time fluorescence imaging, and advanced instrumentation, allowing for incredible accuracy all through the smallest incisions possible (5mm).

Hackensack University Medical Center with one of the top three largest robotic surgery programs in the New York Metropolitan area, added three new Xi® robots to the main operating rooms to bring the total number of da Vinci Surgical System robots to six. The Center for Ambulatory Surgery (CAS) will now be able to offer robotic surgical options on an outpatient basis, making HackensackUMC the only hospital in New York and New Jersey to offer robotic options for outpatient procedures. Patients with a complex hernia, benign gynecologic condition, or requiring a hysterectomy or single port gallbladder procedure, can now benefit from the precision, expertise, and quality outcomes of the robotic surgery team at Hackensack University Medical Center.

At the Center for Robotic Surgery at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, the robotic surgery team has been performing state-of-the-art minimally invasive robotic surgery for more than a decade and has upgraded to the da Vinci Xi® model for thoracic, gynecologic, urologic, colorectal, bariatric, hepatobiliary and general surgeries.

Raritan Bay Medical Center begins providing state-of-the-art minimally invasive surgical options in robotics with the da Vinci Xi® system. Initially Raritan Bay Medical Center will provide this option in the areas of general and urological surgery and then expand offerings to include other subspecialties. The hospital’s Center for Robotic Surgery is housed in the Medical and Surgical Pavilion, a ‘one stop shop’ allowing patients to receive pre-operative testing and blood work, visit their physicians and have their surgery in one location.

The da Vinci Xi® Surgical System has broader capabilities than prior generations of the da Vinci System. It can be used across a wide spectrum of minimally invasive surgical procedures and has been optimized for complex, multi-quadrant surgeries.

Da Vinci Surgical Systems have provided patients with a minimally invasive alternative to open surgery that reduces many of the costs and complications associated with open procedures. Intuitive Surgical designed the new da Vinci Xi System with the goal of further advancing the technology used in minimally invasive surgery for complex diseases and conditions in gynecology, urology, thoracic, cardiac, and general surgery.

About the da Vinci Surgical System

The da Vinci Surgical System is a surgical platform designed to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach. The da Vinci Surgical System consists of an ergonomic surgeon console or consoles, a patient-side cart with three or four interactive arms, a high-performance vision system and proprietary EndoWrist® instruments. Powered by state-of-the-art technology, the da Vinci Surgical System is designed to scale, filter and seamlessly translate the surgeon's hand movements into more precise movements of the EndoWrist instruments. The net result is an intuitive interface with advanced surgical capabilities. By providing surgeons with superior visualization, enhanced dexterity, greater precision and ergonomic comfort compared to other surgical approaches, the da Vinci Surgical System makes it possible for skilled surgeons to perform minimally invasive procedures involving complex dissection or reconstruction.

All surgery presents risk, including da Vinci Surgery and other minimally invasive procedures. Serious complications may occur in any surgery, up to and including death. Examples of serious and life-threatening complications, which may require hospitalization, include injury to tissues or organs, bleeding, infection, and internal scarring that can cause long-lasting dysfunction or pain. For more complete information on risks, considerations, safety, and indications for use, please refer to www.davincisurgery.com. For more information about clinical evidence related to da Vinci Surgery, please visit www.intuitivesurgical.com/company/clinical-evidence/.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 13 hospitals, including two academic medical centers, two children’s hospitals and nine community hospitals, physician practices, more than 120 ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, and urgent care and after-hours centers. Hackensack Meridian Health has 28,000 team members, more than 6,000 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The Network’s notable distinctions include having one of only five major academic medical centers in the nation to receive Healthgrades America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award for five or more consecutive years, the number one hospital in New Jersey as ranked by U.S. News and World Report, consistently achieving Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, recipient of the John M. Eisenberg Award for Patient Safety and Quality from The Joint Commission and the National Quality Forum, a six-time recipient of Fortune’s “100 Best Companies to Work For,” one of the “20 Best Workplaces in Health Care” in the nation, and the number one “Best Place to Work for Women.” Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies.

The hospitals of Hackensack Meridian Health include: academic medical centers – Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune; children’s hospitals – Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital in Hackensack, K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital in Neptune; community hospitals – Ocean Medical Center in Brick, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin, Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, and Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood.

For additional information, please visit www.HackensackMeridianHealth.org.

