North East Doulas Announce No Child Wet Behind Diaper Drive 5K and Community Day

Northeast Doulas are thrilled to announce their fifth consecutive year successfully launching No Child Wet Behind and partnering with the Westchester County Diaper Bank. Northeast Doulas continues to raise awareness for diaper need. In the true spirit of altruism, community and education No Child Wet Behind continues to bring the importance of diaper drives to a national level.

Northeast Doulas, along with community sponsors: ProDoula, New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, Yellow Jacket Social, Spirelli Electric, Rightirement Wealth Partners, Run on Hudson Valley, Baby Burn, Soaring Eagle Physical Therapy and Photos by Melissa Kizis are dedicated to battle Diaper Need with their annual community event on Sunday May 21st, 2017.

Beautiful historic Croton Park hosts this year’s event on Sunday May 21st, 2017. Families are encouraged to donate Diapers of assorted brands and sizes while enjoying a full schedule of family fun activities from 9 AM to 1 PM.

The Day kicks off with the fifth annual No Child Wet Behind competitive 5k Run/Walk, and a full day of family fun continues with activities for all ages including: a one mile Run/Walk for children, a bouncy house bonanza, a raffle, awards ceremony and a community vendor market place. The 2017 vendor marketplace introduces many Westchester county families to entrepreneurs in their own community as they can browse and patron several booths accommodating a diverse array of local businesses, restaurants, artisans and more. Crowds are sure to be entertained by talented musical entertainment and community speakers of interest.

Together, this partnership continues to work in tandem successfully building a family event Diaper Drive 5K and Community Day providing much needed support for the Westchester County Diaper Bank’s diaper drive and motivating plentiful diaper donations in our community.

One in three American families reports experiencing diaper need. This staggering fact propelled this local diaper drive into a national movement. This ProDoula founded nonprofit charity adopted the month of May as No Child Wet Behind month, thirty-one days devoted to battling Diaper Need. No Child Wet Behind has become a mantra in the doula community inspiring charity across the continent.No Child Wet Behind has become a national event. No longer just a local Westchester County donation drive. 2017 is poised to see a staggering growth of numbers with over 20 agencies continentally joining forces.Donations of diapers (even partially opened packs) will be accepted. For more information about local Diaper drive activities and locations: www.nochildwetbehind.com

Registration Open for the 5k www.northeastdoulas.com/events

To learn more about becoming a vendor, sponsorship, and more contact: [email protected]

Those registrants who take a package of diapers to the event will have a chance to win raffle prizes.

About No Child Wet Behind

No Child Wet Behind (NCWB) is a non-profit organization that was started by the owners of Northeast Doulas, LLC, a for-profit company based out of Peekskill, NY which provides professional doula services to families in Greenwich, Westchester, and New York City. When Randy Patterson and Debbie Aglietti found out that 1 in 3 families struggle to have an adequate supply of diapers, they both felt the same way, “We have to think of a way to help families in need of diapers because an inadequate supply of diapers will affect a family both physically and emotionally. Children may be forced to wear a soiled diaper longer and the entire family will be affected.”

About The Westchester County Diaper Bank

The Westchester County Diaper Bank (WCDB), a partnership between The Junior League of Central Westchester (JLCW*) and County Executive Robert P. Astorino and the Westchester County Department of Social Services, provides diapers at no cost as assistance to families in need in Westchester County. The JLCW supports the bank by soliciting donations, organizing drives, managing and packaging inventory, and processing applications, while the Westchester County Department of Social Services helps distribute the diapers. Since its inception, the WCDB has distributed hundreds of thousands of diapers to thousands of babies and toddlers. *The JLCW is an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable.

About ProDoula

Established in 2013, ProDoula, a doula certification organization, has quickly become a global industry leader. ProDoula encourages doulas worldwide to elevate their passion for birth into a viable, sustainable profession that empowers birth and supports families. Today ProDoula schedules hundreds of multi-level educational workshops and trainings worldwide, provides an ecommerce hub equipped with necessary doula business start-up tools, has a renown web presence and a subscription membership of thousands of doulas actively working in the global market. ProDoula continues to grow a global community of devoted professional doulas, who believe in, and thrive within, the ProDoula business model.

