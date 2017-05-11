Gottheimer Talks Regulatory, Tax Reform with Restaurateurs at Mahwah Roundtable by

Wednesday, May 10 2017 @ 12:56 PM EDT

MAHWAH, N.J. –Yesterday, Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) sat down with North Jersey restaurant owners to discuss common-sense regulation reform and lowering taxes. The roundtable, hosted by the Mahwah Bar & Grill, included owners from the Bonefish Grill, Blue Moon Mexican Café, Flemings, Perona Farms, and the Allendale Bar & Grill, among others. Gottheimer and restaurant owners discussed creating more good-paying jobs in North Jersey. The restaurant industry is the second largest private-sector employer and contributes nearly $2 trillion to the economy.

“It was good to hear from local business leaders about how we can bring down the cost of doing business in New Jersey and attract more great restaurants to the region, growing our economy and creating good-paying jobs,” said Congressman Josh Gottheimer. “We can create a restaurant-friendly business climate by cutting taxes, eliminating unnecessary regulations, and investing in our infrastructure. These aren’t partisan issues, they’re good-for-New Jersey issues. I appreciated hearing from local employers on what I can do in Congress to support our restaurants and workers here in Jersey.”

New Jersey Restaurant and Hospitality Association Chairwoman Jeanne Cretella said, “We appreciated the opportunity to get together with Congressman Gottheimer to discuss the issues that matter to local restaurant owners. We were happy to open this line of dialogue and to know that we have an ally in Washington who supports our efforts to grow and create jobs here in northern New Jersey."

