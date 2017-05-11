New Cookbook Reveals the Secrets of Skinny Cooking by

Bestselling cookbook author, Victoria Dwek, teams with successful nutritionist Shani Taub to creating delicious and easy to prepare meals that are low in calories but high in flavor.

Eating healthy can be hard and many think, dull. So many tasty dishes we love are usually high in calories. But, did you know that low-calorie recipes can be just as enjoyable as those with lots of calories? With their new cookbook, Secrets of Skinny Cooking (Artscroll/Shaar Press; May 2017/Hardcover), bestselling cookbook author Victoria Dwek and nutritionist Shani Taub show home cooks how to create exciting, flavorful, and filling meals... all for a fraction of the calories they'd typically be.

“There are lots of delicious foods out there. Plenty of recipes with fat and sugar that taste really, really good. I think we all know that,” Victoria explains. “But I realized that what people didn’t know…is that light food can be just as satisfying. That’s why I wrote this cookbook, so everyone can feel good about themselves and never, ever feel deprived.”

From that moist Corn Muffin for breakfast, to creamy Eggplant Parmesan for lunch, to Sesame Chicken & Lo Mein for dinner... Victoria and Shani have created flavor-filled recipes of favorite dishes all surprisingly low in calories!

Secrets of Skinny Cooking features:

- Over 135 delicious and easy-to-prepare recipes, with breathtaking photos for each dish

- Secret techniques and tips for zapping the calories from any dish ... without zapping the flavor (such as, "How to Sauté and Caramelize Onions Without Oil.")

- Make ahead info, family-friendly adaptations, and cooking tips from Victoria

- Nutritional information, advice, and motivation from Shani

- Plenty of gluten-free, sugar-free, low carb, Whole30, and Paleo options

- And all recipes are kosher

Every meal is covered! Enjoy filling breakfasts, super light salads, 5-ingredient veggie sides, friendly carbs, satisfying soups, creamy and dreamy dairy dishes, filling and flavorful mains, and even sweet treats. Some of the delicious recipes in the book include:

Apple Pie Crepes

Italian Roasted Cauliflower Salad

Garlic ‘n Onion Rutabaga Fries

Crispy Eggplant Wontons with Two Dipping Sauces

Skinny Pasta Alfredo Spinach Stuffed Chicken Thighs

Spicy Chicken Lo Mein

Skirt Steak Over Asian Eggplant

Lemony Baked Falafel

Bruschetta Salmon

Hoisin-Glazed Sea Bass and Mushrooms

Zucchini Pizza Fries

Citrus Cheesecake

Crème Brulee

“A diet should be a way of life that you can live with forever. It doesn’t mean not eating,” says Shani. “A diet simply means that you know exactly what you’re eating, even if it changes as time goes on, whether you want to lose weight or just maintain. A healthy person is never full and never hungry, just content and satisfied.”

Whether you've always enjoyed light, healthy eating, or want to lose or maintain weight, Secrets of Skinny Cooking offers more options than you ever thought possible. Why settle for bland dietetic food and restrictive eating plans when you can enjoy Victoria and Shani’s delectable recipes?

ABOUT THE AUTHORS:

Powerhouse food writer VICTORIA DWEK is co-author of the bestselling Secret Restaurant Recipes, Everyday Secret Restaurant Recipes, and the popular Made Easy cookbook series. She’s the managing editor of Whisk, a popular kosher food magazine published weekly by Ami Magazine, where tens of thousands of loyal readers turn weekly to her “Hello Cooks” column. She’s a featured personality on Kosher.com, where fans tune into her cooking shows, including the video series based on Secrets of Skinny Cooking. Victoria is also a founding partner of BetweenCarpools.com, the lifestyle site and app for the busy Jewish woman, where she shares inspiration and tips that go beyond food. She holds a B.A. from New York University and an M.F.A. in Creative Writing from Sarah Lawrence College.

SHANI TAUB is a certified nutritionist and certified diet consultant who has helped hundreds of patients take control of their weight and start on a new path of health. Based in Lakewood, New Jersey, she counsels patients from all over the East Coast, from Monsey to Brooklyn to Baltimore, and internationally, in Canada, Switzerland, and Israel. Shani struggled with her weight as a child and understands the various challenges faced by her patients who are trying to get healthy. Every struggle is unique and each patient has different triggers that will push them to reach their goal. Working one-on-one, Shani creates a personalized eating plan that fits with that person’s taste and lifestyle. In addition to her renowned weight loss counseling, Shani Taub has also launched a successful line of health foods.

