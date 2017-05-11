Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Thursday, May 11 2017 @ 05:28 AM EDT
Thursday, May 11 2017 @ 05:28 AM EDT
The Valley Hospital Foundation's Women For Health Hosts Luncheon With Integrative Medicine Expert “Dr. Romie” Mustaq

The Valley Hospital Foundation’s Women For Health will hold its seventh annual Spring Luncheon on at 11:00am on Wednesday, May 10th at Rockleigh Country Club in Rockleigh, New Jersey. More than 275 women are expected to attend the event eager to learn more about this philanthropic group’s mission to collectively make a difference in medicine.

The special guest speaker is Romila “Dr. Romie” Mushtaq, M.D., ABIHM, who is a traditionally trained neurologist with additional board certification in integrative medicine. Dr. Romie helps individuals and audiences learn to heal from stress-based illnesses such as insomnia, anxiety, and career-burnout. Her innovative program, Mindset Matters, is based in neuroscience, positive psychology, and mindfulness.

Formed in 2011, The Valley Hospital Foundation’s Women For Health is a group of philanthropic women which has grown to 160 women, primarily from Bergen and Passaic Counties. These women have pooled their social and philanthropic resources to make a collective gift which assists select programs within Valley Health System. If someone is interested in becoming a member of this unique group of women philanthropists, they should contact Sandy Carapezza at 201-291- 6300 or [email protected]

