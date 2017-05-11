VFW Post 6699 Stops Wednesday Morning Coffee Klatch For Summer Hiatus by

VFW Post 6699 holds a free ‘coffee and’ breakfast every Wednesday at the Post located at 6 East Winslow Place in Paramus. This will end on Wednesday, May 24th and will resume on Wednesday, September 6th. Commander Art Bergmann will welcome the Paramus Veterans on the 6th as will Chairman Joe Brooks. This event usually draws at least 20 veterans , some of whom add to the bagels supplied by bringing Dunkin Donuts to the event. Any Paramus veteran is welcome to attend these functions.

The VFW hall is available for rentals, something that helps defray the cost of the free coffee and bagels.

