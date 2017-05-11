Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, May 11 2017 @ 05:28 AM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, May 11 2017 @ 05:28 AM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

VFW Post 6699 Stops Wednesday Morning Coffee Klatch For Summer Hiatus

VFW Post 6699 holds a free ‘coffee and’ breakfast every Wednesday at the Post located at 6 East Winslow Place in Paramus. This will end on Wednesday, May 24th and will resume on Wednesday, September 6th. Commander Art Bergmann will welcome the Paramus Veterans on the 6th as will Chairman Joe Brooks. This event usually draws at least 20 veterans , some of whom add to the bagels supplied by bringing Dunkin Donuts to the event. Any Paramus veteran is welcome to attend these functions.

The VFW hall is available for rentals, something that helps defray the cost of the free coffee and bagels.

  VFW Post 6699 Stops Wednesday Morning Coffee Klatch For Summer Hiatus
