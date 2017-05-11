NJ Council Of The Navy League Of The US Hold Dinner Meeting At The Twin Door Tavern on Monday May 22.
To accommodate guest speaker, Captain George Hill, a council member and noted author, the date has been changed to May 22. Meetings are at the Twin Door Tavern, (formerly Maywood Inn) at 122 W. Pleasant Avenue, Maywood, NJ according to NJ Council President Hank Warnke. Guests are welcome!. There is a minimal cost of $30.00 per person. Cocktails at 6:00 PM with dinner at 7:00 PM.Captain Hill, a noted author, will be speaking about his trip on the Silk Road in 2016. This is an ancient route and connects with his book, Proceed to Peshawar which is now being converted to a movie entitled Khyber Pass.
