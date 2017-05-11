NJ Council Of The Navy League Of The US Hold Dinner Meeting At The Twin Door Tavern on Monday May 22. by

Wednesday, May 10 2017 @ 04:45 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

To accommodate guest speaker, Captain George Hill, a council member and noted author, the date has been changed to May 22. Meetings are at the Twin Door Tavern, (formerly Maywood Inn) at 122 W. Pleasant Avenue, Maywood, NJ according to NJ Council President Hank Warnke. Guests are welcome!. There is a minimal cost of $30.00 per person. Cocktails at 6:00 PM with dinner at 7:00 PM.

Advertisement