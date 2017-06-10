THE INVISIBLE CHEF® DEBUTS NEW COLLECTION OF BAKERY INSPIRED CAKES AT SUMMER FANCY FOOD SHOW 2017 by

Wednesday, June 07 2017 @ 04:59 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

The Invisible Chef’s Bakery Inspired Collection of specialty cakes debuts this summer with three intriguing flavors: Chocolate Almond Swirl, Iced Red Velvet, and Smoked Butterscotch Crumb. The Chef was inspired by boutique bakeries across the country…premium ingredients, delicious flavors, enough said! Retailing at $9.95, the Collection makes bakery worthy desserts…affordable!

Let’s Party!! The Invisible Chef will launch two new Happy Birthday Celebration Kits at the Summer Fancy Food Show, featuring Chocolate Cupcakes with Tickled Pink Vanilla Frosting and Vanilla Cupcakes with Pretty Periwinkle Vanilla Frosting. Each package includes the cupcake and frosting mixes to bake & frost 12 cupcakes, with a rainbow colored confetti packet included to sprinkle on top!

“Happy Birthday to her…Happy Birthday to him…Happy Birthday

dear everyone” Filled with party ideas, the Happy Birthday

Celebration Kits have everything you need to

Bake the perfect party!

Now that’s something worth singing about.

The Invisible Chef is pleased to announce its fresh new packaging design for one of its best selling categories – the Savory Muffin mixes. With just a few simple ingredients you’ll be on your way to these delicious muffins. Here’s a thought: bake as a loaf or as mini muffins for a perfect little appetizer. Bravo! Bravo! The Chef’s Fan Favorites include Bacon Cheddar Onion, Parmesan Herb and Rosemary Raisin Pecan.

For more information regarding The Invisible Chef, JAZ Gourmet Food Co and

Jelly Belly Baking Mixes, please contact us at 800.456.7115, or at [email protected]