Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Saturday, June 10 2017 @ 08:22 AM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Saturday, June 10 2017 @ 08:22 AM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

THE INVISIBLE CHEF® DEBUTS NEW COLLECTION OF BAKERY INSPIRED CAKES AT SUMMER FANCY FOOD SHOW 2017

    Share
Canton, OH / San Francisco, CA (June 2017)- Jill McCauley and Terry Howard, the founders of The Invisible Chef, expand product offerings with the launch of their Bakery Inspired Cakes at the Summer Fancy Food Show at the Javitz Center in New York City (Booth 5835). The boutique company, which produces gourmet baking mixes that are rich in all-natural ingredients, are exhibiting at the show for their 8th year. This season, McCauley and Howard are showcasing products from The Invisible Chef, JAZ Gourmet Food Co, as well as new original baking mixes in collaboration with Jelly Belly®.

The Invisible Chef’s Bakery Inspired Collection of specialty cakes debuts this summer with three intriguing flavors: Chocolate Almond Swirl, Iced Red Velvet, and Smoked Butterscotch Crumb.  The Chef was inspired by boutique bakeries across the country…premium ingredients, delicious flavors, enough said!  Retailing at $9.95, the Collection makes bakery worthy desserts…affordable!

Let’s Party!!  The Invisible Chef will launch two new Happy Birthday Celebration Kits at the Summer Fancy Food Show, featuring Chocolate Cupcakes with Tickled Pink Vanilla Frosting and Vanilla Cupcakes with Pretty Periwinkle Vanilla Frosting.  Each package includes the cupcake and frosting mixes to bake & frost 12 cupcakes, with a rainbow colored confetti packet included to sprinkle on top!

“Happy Birthday to her…Happy Birthday to him…Happy Birthday

dear everyone” Filled with party ideas, the Happy Birthday

Celebration Kits have everything you need to

Bake the perfect party!

Now that’s something worth singing about.

The Invisible Chef is pleased to announce its fresh new packaging design for one of its best selling categories – the Savory Muffin mixes. With just a few simple ingredients you’ll be on your way to these delicious muffins.  Here’s a thought: bake as a loaf or as mini muffins for a perfect little appetizer.  Bravo!  Bravo!  The Chef’s Fan Favorites include Bacon Cheddar Onion, Parmesan Herb and Rosemary Raisin Pecan.

For more information regarding The Invisible Chef, JAZ Gourmet Food Co and

Jelly Belly Baking Mixes, please contact us at 800.456.7115, or at [email protected]

Share It!

Story Options

  • THE INVISIBLE CHEF® DEBUTS NEW COLLECTION OF BAKERY INSPIRED CAKES AT SUMMER FANCY FOOD SHOW 2017
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Advertisement
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
Spivak Lighting
Lamp Repairs, Chandeliers, Track Lighting, Outdoor Lamps, Recess Lighting, Paddle Fans, Consultation
www.spivaklighting.com
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost