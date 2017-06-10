Henry’s Humdingers, Shark Tank Winner, Introduces Gourmet Infused Honey Inverted Squeeze Bottles by

New York, New York - June 6, 2017– Henry’s Humdingers Gourmet Infused Honey Company introduces inverted squeeze bottles. “Many retailers in the industry had wanted us to stay in glass, because it appears more gourmet, but my new Handy Honey squeeze bottles are really dope”, explains the young founder and CEO.

Henry’s Humdingers Handy Honey 12-ounce inverted squeeze bottles will come in six gourmet flavors, Sriracha, Vanilla/Spice, Habanero/Lime, Ginger/Pepper, Chipotle/Cinnamon & the newest flavor Almond/Lemon. They can be used as condiments/ingredients/toppings/dips/sauces/dressings/glazes/marinades and spreads.

“Sometimes the obvious is brilliant! These crazy simple inverted squeeze bottles allow us to give customers what they’ve been asking for. You see, honey is super heavy and our spices naturally float to the top; which in the past meant people would need to stir the honeys before using them or risk a mouthful of spices. Now, we simply turn things upside down and gravity is our friend. We can continue to use mostly natural dried spices in our gourmet infused honeys as opposed to a lot of chemical flavorings. It’s pure physics”, expounds the college sophomore.

Henry’s Humdingers gourmet infused honeys can be used for everything from meatloaf, chicken, squash and coleslaw to martinis, cinnamon buns, ice cream and blueberry pie. “The uses are absolutely endless,” Henry said. “Of course, you can use them like honey but the truth is you’re limited only by your culinary imagination. The combination of spices transforms the honey and your recipes into, well real Humdingers.”

The products are vegetarian, all natural and fat free, with no added sugar or preservatives. And since you can still eat honey out of the pharaoh’s tombs you might say they have a pretty good shelf life.

More than a little bit quirky, Henry Miller has a knack for seeing things not as they are, but as they could be. When he was just twelve years old he decided to add spices to honey and began his own honey company to help save the bees from Colony Collapse Disorder.

When he was all of 16 Henry’s Humdingers was featured on ABC’s hit reality show Shark Tank. Since then Henry’s Humdingers has won rave reviews on QVC as they sold out multiple times after appearing on “In the Kitchen With David”. They were recently featured in two different Forbes articles including best Mother’s Day gifts.

Kroger Co approached Henry, because, as one executive remarked, “Henry’s Humdingers is the most exciting thing to happen to honey since, well – ever.” Henry’s Humdingers began producing two varieties of gourmet honey for Kroger’s high-end private label, Private Selection in 2016 and they’ve been growing the category in 2100 stores nationwide.

Henry’s Humdingers began on a crowded flight when 11-year-old Henry struck up a conversation that would change lives. The man seated next to him was a beekeeper and told Henry about bees and the worldwide crisis of Colony Collapse Disorder. A natural born activist and entrepreneur Henry decided right then and there to go into business and donate a portion of his profits to the preservation of honeybees.

