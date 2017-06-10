Watch Out: There’s a “Free From All,” New Crispy in Town by

Wednesday, June 07 2017 @ 05:59 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

NEW YORK., JUNE 2017 -- MadeGood™, the leading allergy-friendly and nutrient-rich granola snack creators, shares their NEW! Crispy Squares, the delicious, good for you, healthier rice treat alternative parents and kids have been waiting for. Bite into the entire collection of nutritious and tasty granola and new Crispy Squares at FANCY FOOD SHOW, Booth #640 from June 25 - 27, 2017.

Expanding their innovative line of products, MadeGood introduces snack lovers of all ages to Vanilla and Chocolate Chip Crispy Squares. Made with organic crisp rice and cane sugar for sweetness, they are the perfect combination of crunchy and chewy.

“With our new Crispy Squares, MadeGood is thrilled to once again expand the availability of delicious, yet allergy-friendly and dietary-conscious snacks that everyone can enjoy,” says Nima Fotovat, president of Riverside Natural Foods, manufacturer of MadeGood. “We’re also proud to be the first to offer consumers a healthier alternative to the traditional Crispy Square favorite.”

Safe for school lunchboxes and perfect for snack time, Crispy Squares do not only taste great, but like all MadeGood products they are made in a dedicated facility free from the 8 common allergens: peanut, tree nuts, wheat, dairy, egg, soy, sesame, fish and shellfish. Also, hidden inside each bar are the nutrients from one full serving of vegetables from six different sources including spinach, broccoli and carrots. Finally, they are also gluten-free, certified vegan, kosher parve, certified USDA organic and Non-GMO product.

Nima, adds, “MadeGood is excited to be unwrapping our new Crispy Squares at FANCY FOOD SHOW, the ideal extension of the brand based on the success of our original Granola Bars and Granola Minis and consumers’ increasing demand of healthier, allergy friendly and tasty snacks.”

If you’re attending FANCY FOOD SHOW, stop by and taste MadeGood’s new Crispy Squares at Booth #640 from June 25-27, 2017

Crispy Squares are available for shipping now. MadeGood Granola Minis and Granola bars are available at select stores nationwide, including Whole Foods, Wegmans and online at Amazon and Fresh Direct.

For more information about MadeGood products, please contact me. I can also arrange a time for you to interview or meet with the MadeGood team at the Expo or prior. Also visit http://www.madegoodfoods.com.

ABOUT MADEGOOD:

MadeGood™ is dedicated to providing healthy snacks that are rich in nutrients, allergen friendly and minimally processed. All our products contain wholesome organic ingredients that are ethically sourced. MadeGood™ is a good choice for your health, your family’s health and the planet’s health. Real goodness for real life. For more details, visit http://www.madegoodfoods.comor @madegoodfoods.

ABOUT THE FANCY FOOD SHOW :

Summer Fancy Food Show (Int'l Summer Fancy Food & Confection Show) takes place in New York, USA from 25.06 to 27.06.17 at The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center of New York. With 2,550 exhibitors from 55 countries around the globe, the FANCY FOOD SHOW is one the food industry’s top networking event. www.specialtyfood.com