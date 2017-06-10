The Valley Hospital Honored with Cardiac Resuscitation Quality Achievement Award by

Thursday, June 08 2017 @ 04:42 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, June 8, 2017 — The Valley Hospital has received the Get With The Guidelines®–Resuscitation Silver Quality Achievement Award for implementing specific quality improvement measures outlined by the American Heart Association for the treatment of patients who suffer in-hospital cardiac arrests.

The Get With The Guidelines—Resuscitation program was developed with the goal to save lives of those who experience in-hospital cardiac arrests through consistently following the most up-to-date research-based guidelines for treatment. Guidelines include following protocols for patient safety, medical emergency team response, effective and timely resuscitation (CPR) and post-resuscitation care.

Specifically, The Valley Hospital was awarded for meeting specific measures in treating adult cardiac arrest patients. To qualify for the awards, hospitals must demonstrate compliance with these quality measures at a set level for one year.

More than 200,000 adults and children have an in-hospital cardiac arrest each year, according to the American Heart Association.

“We are pleased to recognize Valley for their commitment in following these guidelines,” said Paul Heidenreich, M.D., M.S., National Chairman, Get With The Guidelines Steering Committee and Professor of Medicine at Stanford University. “Shortening the time to effective resuscitation and maximizing post-resuscitation care is critical to patient survival.”

Get With The Guidelines-Resuscitation has collected in-hospital cardiac arrest data from more than 500 hospitals. Data from the registry and the quality program give participating hospitals feedback on their resuscitation practice and patient outcomes. The data also helps improve research-based guidelines for in-hospital resuscitation.

Valley is an affiliate of the Cleveland Clinic's Heart & Vascular Institute. To learn more about Valley’s cardiac surgery services visit www.valleyheartandvascular.com.