Summer Camp Bergen County Equestrian Center at Overpeck Park in Leonia, NJ by

Thursday, June 08 2017 @ 04:44 PM EDT

Boys & Girls 7 – 13 (No Horse Experience Necessary)

(Leonia, NJ – June 5, 2017) Are you looking for a different type of summer camp for your kids? Consider summer camp at the Bergen County Equestrian Center at Overpeck Park in Leonia, N.J., for boys and girls 7 – 13 years old and no horse riding experience is necessary.

Campers start the morning off in the barn learning about horses, grooming, equipment and how to prepare for riding. Campers will have a one-hour riding lesson specially tailored to their ability and experience as well as learn from the blacksmith, equine vet and dentist. Activities for the campers also include fun filled afternoons playing games, painting horse shows, barn scavenger hunts, playing in the sprinklers on hot days and make horse centric arts and crafts. Special programs include horseless horse shows, pizza Fridays, games on horseback, face painting, costume contests and horse finger painting. Campers also get the opportunity to spend time in the BEC/Audubon Butterfly Garden with the Bergen County Audubon Society learning about the plants and animals that share the environment. For more information visit bergenequestrian.com, 201.336.3370 or email at [email protected]

About Bergen County Equestrian Center:

The Bergen County Equestrian Center established in 1974 is a multi service horse facility on 22 acres of landscaped land providing a home for over 75 horses at Overpeck County Park in Leonia, New Jersey, (minutes away from the GWB.) Amenities include 3 outdoor riding rings, 2 indoor riding rings air conditioned tack rooms, heated lounge with a panoramic view of the main indoor arena for optimum horse show training. Programs include children’s camp, after school classes, corporate team building and A Stable Life, which is an equestrian therapy program for families, small groups and individuals looking to heal their souls with the presence and interaction of the grace of a horse. Dedicated and fully trained instructors and therapists work to ensure riders receive a positive riding experience and a unique physical and bond with a horse. The equestrian is also the home to Columbia University’s Man of War Program. Visit: Bergen County Equestrian Center at 40 Fort Lee Road, Leonia, NJ, Bergenequestrian.com or 201.336.3370

Bergen County Equestrian Center

www.bergenequestrian.com

40 Fort Lee Road

Leonia, NJ 07605

201.336.3370