BERGEN COUNTY GRADUATES RECEIVE DIPLOMAS FROM BERKELEY COLLEGE by

Thursday, June 08 2017 @ 04:51 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Graduates from Oradell, Paramus and River Edge in Bergen County, NJ, were awarded diplomas at the 2017 Berkeley College Commencement ceremony, held on May 5, 2017, at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. More than 2,900 students were awarded Bachelor’s and Associate’s degrees, and Certificates. The graduating class included 175 military and veteran students and 200 international students, representing 42 countries.

“This is your day,” said Michael J. Smith, President of Berkeley College. “You have done it. The opportunities that stand before you are endless. From this moment forward, there are no limits other than what you place on yourself.”

The Berkeley College Class of 2017 comprises graduates who exemplify the “new” traditional student, as so many are first-generation college graduates, with some workforce experience. The average age of a Berkeley College graduate in 2017 is 28.5 years. Just over 31 percent of the graduates entered Berkeley as first-time, full-time students, and more than 81 percent identify as a minority.

The following students from Bergen County received diplomas:

Tyler Bisig of Oradell, NJ, Associate in Applied Science in Justice Studies – Criminal Justice

Maggie Gurguis of Paramus, NJ, Bachelor of Business Administration in Fashion Merchandising and Management

Brianna Hoar of Paramus, NJ, Bachelor of Science in Fashion Marketing and Management with a Minor in International Business

Robert Anthony Izzo of River Edge, NJ, Associate in Applied Science in Justice Studies – Criminal Justice



A leader in providing career-focused education since 1931, Berkeley College is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and enrolls more than 8,000 students – including more than 550 international students – in its Master’s, Bachelor’s and Associate’s degree and Certificate programs. Students can study in more than 20 career fields. Berkeley College is comprised of the Larry L. Luing School of Business®, the School of Professional Studies, the School of Health Studies, and the School of Liberal Arts. The School of Graduate Studies offers an MBA in Management online and in Woodland Park, NJ.