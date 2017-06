Freeholder Tanelli Receives B.A. from Montclair State by

Wednesday, June 21 2017 @ 02:00 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

NEWARK – On May 25th, Freeholder Steve Tanelli (D- North Arlington) received a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Montclair State University’s School of Art and Design. Tanelli works as Senior Art Director at Movado Group in Paramus.

Photo: Freeholder Steve Tanelli (center) with his family (L to R): Brian, Danny, Sharon, and Nicholas