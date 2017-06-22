Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Thursday, June 22 2017 @ 09:48 PM EDT
Thursday, June 22 2017 @ 09:48 PM EDT
LG ELECTRONICS ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS PARTICIPATES IN 2017 GLOBAL VOLUNTEER DAY

IN RECOGNITION OF UNITED NATIONS WORLD ENVIRONMENT DAY

(Englewood Cliffs, N.J. – June 21, 2017) Scores of employees from LG Electronics in Englewood Cliffs commemorated UN World Environment Day by working alongside the Palisades Interstate Park Commission cleaning up debris along the Englewood Cliffs Boat Basin area. Employees cleaned and maintained trails from the foot of the Boat Basin to the top of the cliffs, in fact the team helped to repair a failing stone wall.

LG
The clean up activities align with LG’s core mission of fostering environmental responsibility with the intention of having a profound effect on the sustainability of the community that we all share.

World Environment Day, which takes place in June every year, is the United Nations' most important day for encouraging worldwide awareness and action for the protection of the environment. LG employees around the world participated in thousands of person-hours of volunteer activities giving back to local communities to show solidarity with the goals of UN World Environment Day, celebrated every June since 2010.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $48 billion global force and technology leader in home appliances, consumer electronics and mobile communications. LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions in the United States, all under LG’s “Life’s Good” marketing theme. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LG.com and www.LGenglewoodcliffs.com.

  LG ELECTRONICS ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS PARTICIPATES IN 2017 GLOBAL VOLUNTEER DAY
