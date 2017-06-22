LG ELECTRONICS ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS PARTICIPATES IN 2017 GLOBAL VOLUNTEER DAY by

Wednesday, June 21 2017 @ 02:05 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

IN RECOGNITION OF UNITED NATIONS WORLD ENVIRONMENT DAY

(Englewood Cliffs, N.J. – June 21, 2017) Scores of employees from LG Electronics in Englewood Cliffs commemorated UN World Environment Day by working alongside the Palisades Interstate Park Commission cleaning up debris along the Englewood Cliffs Boat Basin area. Employees cleaned and maintained trails from the foot of the Boat Basin to the top of the cliffs, in fact the team helped to repair a failing stone wall.









World Environment Day, which takes place in June every year, is the United Nations' most important day for encouraging worldwide awareness and action for the protection of the environment. LG employees around the world participated in thousands of person-hours of volunteer activities giving back to local communities to show solidarity with the goals of UN World Environment Day, celebrated every June since 2010.

