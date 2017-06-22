SEE SPARKS FLY ON THE 4TH OF JULY AT CHEVYS FRESH MEX IN NEW JERSEY by

Wednesday, June 21 2017 @ 08:59 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Kids Eat Free on Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4

ALLENDALE, NJ (June 14, 2017) – Chevys Fresh Mex®, a fun, full-service restaurant with a vibrant atmosphere resembling a Mexican cantina and an array of made from scratch Mexican dishes, invites families to celebrate the patriotic holiday at its New Jersey locations in Clifton and Linden with a kids eat free special and a classic cocktail dressed in red, white and blue.

On Monday, July 3, and Tuesday, July 4, families who dine in at Chevys Fresh Mex will receive up to two free kids’ meals with each adult entrée purchase. Children ages 12 and under can choose from menu options with Mexican flair, like tacos and burritos, or traditional favorites like cheeseburgers or Fresh Mex Chicken Bites, served with two sides and choice of beverage. Offer available for dine-in guests only.

To further fire up the fourth, guests 21 and over can sip on Chevys Fresh Mex’s Firecracker Margarita, a patriotic twist on its classic fan-favorite, layered with traditional lime, strawberry and blue curacao. The Firecracker Margarita is available for $7.

Chevys Fresh Mex has a range of innovative culinary options that emphasize incorporating the freshest ingredients, from the kitchen to the cantina, including made-to-order customizable Fajita entrees, unique Combination plates and a wide variety of handcrafted cocktails.

For more information, visit www.chevys.com, and follow on Instagram at @chevys_freshmex_nj.

About Chevys Fresh Mex

Resembling a Mexican border town café or cantina with a vibrant contemporary décor, the Chevys Fresh Mex offers a variety of Mexican dishes, including traditional enchiladas, burritos and tacos. More than just Mexican dishes, Chevys Fresh Mex favorites include mesquite grilled steak, seafood entrees and a variety of salads and desserts. The theme of every Chevys dish is freshness, a characteristic underscored by the concept's fresh made tortillas – creating a fun atmosphere for everyone, including families with children. For more info, please see www.chevys.com and follow on Instagram at @chevys_freshmex_nj.

About Doherty Enterprises, Inc.

Established in 1985, Doherty Enterprises, Inc. is recognized as the 68th largest privately-held business in the New York Metro area by Crain’s Business and the 10th largest franchisee in the United States as ranked in the Restaurant Finance Monitor, operating eight restaurant concepts including: Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Panera Bread, Chevys Fresh Mex, Quaker Steak & Lube, Noodles & Company, IHOP, and two of its own concepts, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub and Spuntino Wine Bar and Italian Tapas. In 2015, Nation’s Restaurant News ranked Doherty Enterprises as the 78th largest U.S. Foodservice revenue company, up from 85 in 2014. To date, Doherty Enterprises owns and operates over 160 restaurants in northern, southern and central New Jersey, Long Island, Queens, Brooklyn, Staten Island, Florida and Georgia – including newly acquired locations in the Miami area. The Doherty vision is to be the “Best Food Service Company in the Communities We Serve” and its mission is to “Wow Every Guest Every Time, Wow Our People, Wow Our Communities and Wow Our Suppliers.” (www.DohertyInc.com).