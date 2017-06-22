Habitat Bergen now accepting applications for AmeriCorps VISTA ReStore Development Member
• Develop, implement and document a volunteer recruitment, training and retention program for the ReStore, Research and implement best practices for Restore operating policies and procedures, Develop and implement a sustainable marketing and outreach strategy designed to increase unrestricted revenue as a result of an increase in the number of purchases and donations.
The AmeriCorps VISTA member is expected to commit to one full year of service, beginning in September, 2017. About 30% of the position requires outreach in the community, including visiting other ReStores and community locations for speaking and recruitment activities.
The AmeriCorps VISTA member’s service week will run Tuesday-Saturday, 8:30AM-5:00PM. The member will receive a monthly living allowance of $1,000 (before taxes).
Interested applicants are asked to apply to Habitat Bergen as well as AmeriCorps. The AmeriCorps application can be accessed here and resumes should also be submitted to [email protected] For more information about the position, contact Rebecca Singer at [email protected] or 201-457-1020.
About Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County
The goal of Habitat Bergen is to eliminate poverty housing and homelessness from the face of the earth by working in partnership with people in need. Using volunteer labor and donated funds and materials, Habitat Bergen builds or rehabilitates simple, decent houses and sells them to low-income families at cost, but with no interest added. Habitat
Bergen is a people-to-people partnership, which joins all of us together regardless of race, nationality, religion, or socioeconomic status. That partnership begins with the homeowner families (partner families). Habitat Bergen is not a giveaway program, but a joint venture in which those who benefit from the housing ministry are involved in the work at
various levels. They help with the construction of their own home, as well as the houses of their neighbors.
About the AmeriCorps Vista Program
AmeriCorps is a network of National Service programs that engage more than 80,000 Americans each year in intensive service throughout the U.S. National Service programs, such as AmeriCorps, are funded by the Corporation for National and Community Service.
Since Habitat partnered with the Corporation for National and Community Service in 1994, more than 9,000 AmeriCorps members have served with Habitat for Humanity across the country. They have raised tens of millions of dollars, engaged nearly 3.3 million volunteers and built alongside more than 24,000 homeowners, helping to build strength and stability
through decent shelter.
