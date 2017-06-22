St. Joseph’s wins 2017 INNOVATION AWARD – again! by

Thursday, June 22 2017

“Clinical innovation has been a driving force behind St. Joseph’s throughout our 150-year history,” said Kevin J. Slavin, President and Chief Executive Officer, St. Joseph’s Healthcare System. “We are proud to be recognized for our innovative treatment model that takes action against the growing opioid epidemic. As the first program of its kind in the United States, St. Joseph’s has developed a truly unique approach to effectively alleviating pain without resorting to highly addictive medication.”

The ALTOSM Program was launched in early January 2016, and uses targeted non-opioid medications, trigger point injections, nitrous oxide, and ultrasound guided nerve blocks to tailor its patients’ pain management needs and avoid opioids whenever possible, for example, in cases of kidney stones, acute low back pain, broken bones, acute headache and migraine pain. Since ALTOSM began, the number of opioid prescriptions in the St. Joseph’s Emergency Department has decreased by 58 percent.

The architect of the ALTOSM Program is Dr. Mark Rosenberg, Chairman of Emergency Medicine and Population Health at St. Joseph’s Healthcare System. Along with Dr. Alexis LaPietra, Medical Director of Emergency Department Pain Management at St. Joseph’s, the two clinicians have presented across the country on the impact of their program to turn the tide against opioid addiction and overdose.

"Rather than covering up pain with opioids, we treat where the pain is coming from," Dr. Rosenberg said. "All addiction starts with the first dose. If we can stop acute pain from becoming chronic pain, and if we never gave an opioid, no one would become addicted." In addition to being adopted by other areas in the St. Joseph’s Healthcare System, the ALTOSM program has gained interest from other hospitals and health systems across the United States and internationally, including Turkey, Israel, and Switzerland, who are interested in replicating the program.

“The opioid epidemic is a subject filled with griping statistics and stories of people from all walks of life who have been impacted by this devastating condition,” adds Dr. Rosenberg. “We are grateful to NJBIZ for this recognition and proud to lead the way by pioneering new and effective treatment options for our patients and the community.”

St. Joseph’s Healthcare System is a nationally recognized major academic comprehensive health care organization sponsored by its founders, the Sisters of Charity of Saint Elizabeth since 1867. The Emergency Department at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center - the busiest ED in New Jersey and fourth busiest in the nation with more than 170,000 patient visits annually - is an innovator in Emergency Medicine, having established such programs as the first Geriatric Emergency Department in the country, the first ED-based Palliative Care Program (Life Sustaining Management and Alternatives) in the country, and now the innovative and nationally recognized ALTO program.

