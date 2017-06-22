Parsippany Native Serves in Pearl Harbor 75 Years After Attack That Led U.S. into World War II by

By Petty Officer 1st Class James H. Green, Navy Office of Community Outreach

PEARL HARBOR –A Parsippany, New Jersey native and 2004 Parsippany High School graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy in the same location that drew the United States into World War II.