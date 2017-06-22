Parsippany Native Serves in Pearl Harbor 75 Years After Attack That Led U.S. into World War II
By Petty Officer 1st Class James H. Green, Navy Office of Community Outreach
PEARL HARBOR –A Parsippany, New Jersey native and 2004 Parsippany High School graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy in the same location that drew the United States into World War II.Petty Officer 1st Class Frank Mulvaney, a yeoman, is serving where U.S. Pacific Fleet Headquarters is located. According to Navy officials, the U.S. Pacific Fleet is the world’s largest fleet command, encompassing 100 million square miles, nearly half the Earth’s surface, from Antarctica to the Arctic Circle and from the West Coast of the United States into the Indian Ocean.
As a yeoman, Mulvaney is responsible for providing general administration support for the command, which includes drafting letters and award write ups.
“The best thing about my job is the flexibility it gives you to serve on any platform ship and in any area of operation,” said Mulvaney.
Being stationed in Pearl Harbor, often referred to as the gateway to the Pacific in defense circles, means that Mulvaney is serving in a part of the world that is taking on new importance in America’s national defense strategy.
“It’s important for those of us serving in Pearl Harbor today to remember the sacrifice of those who served before us,” said Admiral Scott Swift, Commander, U.S. Pacific fleet. “The important work we do everyday honors those who were here 75 years ago and is a testament to the enduring value of our Navy’s mission.”
Although the world has changed greatly in the past 75 years, the Navy has been pivotal in helping maintain peace and stability in the Pacific region for decades, and for good reason, Navy officials say. The Pacific is home to more than 50 percent of the world's population, many of the world's largest and smallest economies, several of the world's largest militaries, and many U.S. allies.
“The best thing about serving here is how supportive and motivating the chain of command is, and the weather is nice too,” said Mulvaney.
The Navy has plans, by 2020, to base approximately 60 percent of its ships and aircraft in the region. Officials say the Navy will also provide its most advanced warfighting platforms to the region, including missile defense-capable ships; submarines; reconnaissance aircraft; and its newest surface warfare ships, including all of the Navy’s new stealth destroyers.
“I am proud to be able to give something back and be part of something bigger than myself by serving in the Navy,” added Mulvaney.
