Castle Windows Receives 2017 “Best of HomeAdvisor” Award

Thursday, June 22 2017 @ 09:48 AM EDT

Home Service Professionals selected based on their commitment to excellent service and value

June 21, 2017 (Mt. Laurel, NJ) – Castle Windows is pleased to announce it has been named the winner of the 2017 Best of HomeAdvisor Award. This award honors top-notch professionals who provide extraordinary quality, service and value in the home improvement and maintenance industries.

“Awards based on customer service are especially rewarding as it means that the hard work of our employees shines through in the end result,” said Chris Cardillo, President of Castle Windows.

Castle Windows has been part of HomeAdvisor’s network since 2005.

“Millions of homeowners across the nation trust HomeAdvisor to help them find a dependable, qualified professional for their home improvement projects,” said HomeAdvisor’s President Craig Smith. “Between outstanding work practices, excellent customer service and overall value, the service providers that receive our “Best of” award consistently demonstrate this sense of quality.”

Prior to joining the HomeAdvisor network, all service providers are subject to a comprehensive screening. Upon successfully passing the screening, professionals are given a HomeAdvisor seal of approval to display to their customers.

Award recipients were selected based on positive reviews earned in quality of work practices, customer service and value. To qualify, they must have a minimum rating of four based on a scale of one to five, be active members in good standing and have at least three verified reviews submitted within the last six months.

