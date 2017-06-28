Hackensack University Medical Center Receives Generous Donation of Basic Life Support Vehicles by

“Hackensack University Medical Center is deeply grateful to Joe for his dedication to our hospital,” said Ihor S. Sawczuk, M.D., president, Hackensack University Medical Center. “Because of Joe’s generosity, we are able to continue to provide our world-class patient-and family-centered care using the most advanced and state-of-the-art technology to save lives.”

Each BLS vehicle is staffed with two emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and is equipped with many devices and medications including:

LUCAS™ Chest Compression System, which is used to save the lives of sudden cardiac arrest patients.

Automated External Defibrillator (AED), a portable electronic device that automatically diagnoses the life-threatening cardiac arrhythmias of ventricular fibrillation and pulseless ventricular tachycardia in a patient, and treats them through defibrillation, the application of electrical therapy which stops the arrhythmia, allowing the heart to reestablish an effective rhythm.

NARCAN® (naloxone HCl) which is used for the emergency treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose.

EpiPen® (epinephrine injection, USP) which is used for the emergency treatment of anaphylaxis.

Last year, Joseph M. Sanzari also donated two paramedic vehicles to support advanced life support services provided to the community. In 2014, through the generosity of Mr. Sanzari, the LUCAS Chest Compression system was installed in the AirMed One Air Medical Unit, Mobile ICU, Specialty Care Transport Unit and BLS Ambulances.

Hackensack University Medical Center provides primary 911 medical care to more than half of the residents of Bergen County and responded to nearly 9,000 requests for help in 2016. In addition, Hackensack Meridian Health’s Specialty Care Transport Unit and the AirMed One Air Medical Unit provides emergency and inter-hospital transports for patients in New Jersey, New York and beyond.

Photo from left to right: Jack Mayo, MICP, vehicle and equipment coordinator, Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center; Michelle Kobayashi, administrative director, Emergency Medical Services and Emergency Community Operations, Hackensack University Medical Center; Mark D. Sparta, executive vice president, chief operating officer at Hackensack University Medical Center and executive vice president, Population Health Clinical Operations, Hackensack Meridian Health; Joseph M. Sanzari, chair of the Pascack Valley Medical Center Joint Venture Board and past chair of the Hackensack University Medical Center Board of Governors; Ihor S. Sawczuk, M.D., president, Hackensack University Medical Center; Jason A. Kreitner, vice president, senior operations officer, Hackensack University Medical Center; Ron Spethmann, manager, Emergency Medical Services, Hackensack University Medical Center; and Christopher Hogan, MICP, BLS supervisor, Hackensack University Medical Center.

