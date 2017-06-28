EIGHT HEALTHY, ALL-NATURAL SNACK BARS FROM PEREG NATURAL FOODS by

Monday, June 26 2017 @ 07:31 AM EDT

INTRODUCING A SWEET NEW SURPRISE AT THE SUMMER FANCY FOOD SHOW

BOOTH #5536 – JACOB JAVITS CONVENTION CENTER, NYC JUNE 25-27

NYC, New York, JUNE 25-27, 2017 – Let’s face it: the Summer Fancy Food Show may be a fun “day at the office,” but it can get a little exhausting. You spend hours on your feet with an overwhelming array of products to examine and important decisions to make.

So, when your energy reserve starts running low, Pereg Natural Foods, the all-natural ancient grain and spice specialists, invites you to stop by Booth 5536 and be the first to sample their brand new line of ready-to-eat snack bars for a sweet, satisfying pick-me- up.

Pereg Raw Bars and Pereg Quinoa Bars are the newest healthy alternative to candy bars. With no refined sugar or corn syrup, they satisfy the sweet tooth with only simple, nutritious, organic ingredients, and pack wholesome energy into eight delicious, mind blowing combinations.

“Consumers are trending toward the mantra ‘don’t eat anything you can’t pronounce,’” says Gill Schneider, CEO, Pereg Natural Foods. “They’re reading the labels, and they’re wary of long lists of ingredients. Now they can choose ‘clean’ snacks made from only a handful of ingredients they know and trust, like organic dates for sweetness and quinoa for crunch.”

Pereg bars are individually wrapped and sold individually, and in boxes of 6, making them a convenient grab-and-go treat for the office or for a post-workout burst of energy. Parents can feel good about packing healthy Pereg bars in their children’s lunch boxes or serving them as a nutritious after-school snack.

Pereg Snack Bars come in two varieties: Raw Bars, made only from raw ingredients, fruits, and nuts; and Quinoa Bars, made with quinoa, fruits, and nuts. Like all Pereg products, they are vegan, kosher certified, dairy and lactose-free, and all natural, with no additives or preservatives. They are also certified gluten-free and non-GMO.

Each variety comes in four delicious flavors:

Raw Bars (.88 oz.)

• Cherry & Coconut – Ingredients: Organic Medjool Dates, Organic Shredded Coconut, Dried Amarena Cherries, Cherry Syrup, Cranberries, Raw Sugar

• Peanuts & Dates – Ingredients: Organic Medjool Dates, Organic Shredded Coconut, Peanuts

• Cocoa Nibs – Ingredients: Organic Medjool Dates, Organic Shredded Coconut, Cocoa Nibs, Ground Raw Cocoa Beans, Raw Sugar, Ground Espresso Coffee Beans

• Matcha & Almonds – Ingredients: Organic Medjool Dates, Organic Shredded Coconut, Hazelnuts, Cashews, Almonds, Matcha Green Tea Powder

• Sundried Banana – Ingredients: Puffed Quinoa, Dried Banana, Puffed Rice, Organic Medjool Dates, Coconut Chips

• Nuts & Berries – Ingredients: Puffed Quinoa, Puffed Rice, Cranberries, Blueberries, Pumpkin Seeds, Coconut Chips

• Spirulina – Ingredients: Puffed Quinoa, Puffed Rice, Organic Medjool Dates, Coconut Chips, Spirulina

• Cocoa Nibs – Ingredients: Puffed Quinoa, Cocoa Nibs, Puffed Rice, Organic Medjool Dates, Coconut Chips

Established in 1906 and based in Clifton, NJ, Pereg Natural Foods (www.pereggourmet) is a leading producer of premium ancient grains, gluten-free flours, an extensive line of quinoa and couscous products, and more than 60 pure and natural spices and spice blends from around the culinary world. They manufacture all their products from start to finish, controlling the quality from the sourcing until the product is packed and ready for the consumer.

Pereg Natural Foods products are available at select retailers throughout the US and Canada, and on their website, www.pereg-gourmet.com.

Visit Pereg Natural Foods, Booth 5536 at NYC’s Summer Fancy Food Show, JUNE 2527, 2017 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center (655 West 34th Street, New York, NY | 212-216-2000.)

For additional show information: https://www.specialtyfood.com/shows-events/summer-fancy-food-show.

Follow Pereg Natural Foods on Facebook.com/pereggourmet, Twitter @pereggourmet, and Instagram @peregnatural.