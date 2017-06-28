SEMPIO TO SHOWCASE AUTHENTIC KOREAN GOCHUJANG & SSAM JANG SAUCES by

Monday, June 26 2017 @ 07:37 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

AT 2017 SUMMER FANCY FOOD SHOW

Leading Korean foods company kicks up the Summer Fancy Food Show, featuring its latest products for the American consumers in conventional markets

Sempio is exhibiting at the 2017 Summer Fancy Food Show at the booth #1912, June 25-27, 2017

NEW YORK – June 25, 2017 – Leading Korean foods manufacturer Sempio will feature its Authentic Korean Gochujang and Ssamjang sauces at the 2017 Summer Fancy Food Show in New York City. Guests at Sempio exhibit will experience creative ways to enjoy the perfect blend of savory, spicy and sweet flavor with our tasting items.

Sempio Gochujang is a delicious and versatile Korean chili paste. Sempio Gochujang is bright red in color, creamy in texture, vegan and non-GMO. It's an exciting new addition to your kitchen!

Sempio Ssamjang is spicy Korean dipping sauce made from vegetables and soybeans. Exceptionally versatile, Ssamjang adds a touch of savory spice to dips, spreads, marinade, salad dressing, and more!

“With the current success of our Authentic Gochujang released to the conventional retail market in 2016, we look forward to continue growth in the US with the exposure of Sempio's other product lines,” said Ellen Kim, Marketing Director at Sempio Foods. “As we continue to lead vegetable fermentation innovation, our goal is to create products that offer better value, taste, and contribute to a healthier lifestyle"

Sempio’s authentic jang sauces are easily incorporated into a wide range of cuisines. To demonstrate the versatility of Sempio's Authentic Gochujang and Ssamjang, Sempio is hosting tastings during the trade show, featuring a combination of modern and traditional tasting items including Quinoa Bibimbap and various Ssamjang Dips.

Sempio’s authentic Gochujang and Ssamjang sauces are now on shelves at some of the major supermarkets and gourmet retail stores nationwide. It will also be available on Amazon later this year.

About Sempio

Sempio was established in 1946. Our name stands as the oldest registered brand in Korea. Since the beginning, our company has been dedicated to manufacturing fermented food products – essential to Korean cuisine. Our quality and taste are the reasons we are Korea’s number one household brand.

Remaining faithful to the philosophy of our founder, who said “I will never produce or sell products that my family would not eat”, we put a special emphasis on food health and safety. This has led to a number of quality and safety certifications, setting initial standards in this industry.

Our goal is to create products that offer better value, taste, and contribute to a healthier lifestyle. We established Korea’s first R&D center specializing in the study and refinement of the fermentation process and actively collaborate with top research and culinary professionals.

We export products to over 76 countries across the globe, with offices in the most influential countries in the culinary field including the United States, China, and Spain. We work directly with local chefs to research ways to promote a more dynamic food culture.

Our mission is to create delicious, healthy products that expand the culinary horizons for every culture.

For more information about Sempio, visit the website at www.sempio.com