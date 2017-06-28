JULY 4TH CELEBRATION CALLS FOR FIVE-DAY SUPER SALE AT THE MILLS AT JERSEY GARDENS, JUNE 30 – JULY 4 by

Find the Best Fourth of July Sales with Hot Summer Deals and Steals

(Elizabeth, NJ) June 26, 2017 – Ignite the fireworks! The Mills at Jersey Gardens, New Jersey’s largest outlet and value retail center with over 200 stores under one roof, announced its Fourth of July Super Sale, which starts on June 30 and lasts through July 4, with sparkling discounts from the shopping center’s unmatched lineup of retailers.

Bargain hunters and savvy shoppers can stock up on in-season summer staples and gear up for back-to-school shopping. The must-attend five-day blow-out sale brings even bigger savings on top of the shopping center’s everyday discounts of up to 70 percent from the impressive retail lineup of more than 200 brand-name retailers, including Neiman Marcus Last Call, Saks Fifth Avenue Off 5th, Tommy Hilfiger, Under Armour, Adidas, Kate Spade New York, Michael Kors and more.

While taking advantage of these deals and steals, power shoppers will need to break and refuel throughout the super sale weekend and can visit The Mills at Jersey Gardens variety of food and dining options in its extensive food court.

For more information call (908) 354-5900, visit www.simon.com/mall/the-mills-at-jersey-gardens or follow The Mills at Jersey Gardens on Instagram and Twitter @MillsAtJersey, or at www.facebook.com/JerseyGardens.

