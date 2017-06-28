Gottheimer Announces $194,858 Grant for New Milford by

Wednesday, June 28 2017 @ 02:47 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

NEW MILFORD, N.J. - Today, Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) announced that New Milford will be receiving $194,858 in federal funds as a part of the Department of Homeland Security's Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program. AFG awards allow fire departments to purchase or upgrade equipment, vehicles, workplace training, and other firefighting and fire prevention activities.

"Today, New Milford takes another step in clawing back federal tax dollars for local communities while keeping our first responders safe as they protect our communities from everything from fire emergencies to acts of terrorism," said Congressman Josh Gottheimer. "Our region receives only 33 cents back on every federal tax dollar we pay while moocher states like West Virginia gets $4.23; this grant is a step in the right direction to close that gap and have the backs of our first responders.”

"The $194,858 AFG grant award means that New Milford firefighters are going to have the gear they need to keep them safe, without that burden being placed on our local budget,” said Mayor Ann Subrizi. “Councilwoman Kelly Langschultz and former Councilman Dominic Colucci worked very hard with FF Jared Birnbaum last year to get this grant."

Congressman Gottheimer has been focused on encouraging North Jersey towns to apply for AFG grants and other similar grant programs that would return federal tax dollars to North Jersey.