Hackensack Meridian Health Chief Financial Officer Robert Glenning Earns National Recognition by

Wednesday, June 28 2017 @ 02:48 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Edison, NJ ― Hackensack Meridian Health is pleased to announce that Robert Glenning, president of the Financial Services and Information Divisions and Chief Financial Officer of Hackensack Meridian Health, has been recognized by Becker’s Hospital Review in its 2017 edition of 150 Hospital and Health System CFOs to Know.

“I want to congratulate Bob Glenning on this well-deserved national recognition,” said Robert C. Garrett, co-CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. “He is both strategic and innovative and continues to be extremely effective as CFO and a truly valued member of our leadership team.”

According to Becker’s, these CFOs lead some of the most prominent hospitals and health systems in the nation and help their organizations navigate the challenges in health care today. They have turned around their institutions, led professional organizations and been instrumental in developing successful hospital and health system strategy.

“Bob Glenning’s expertise is essential to our success as a provider of the highest quality health care,” said John K. Lloyd, co-CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. “He is to be congratulated on this significant recognition.”

As president of the Financial Services and Information Divisions and Chief Financial Officer of Hackensack Meridian Health, Mr. Glenning is responsible for information systems and technology, treasury management, materials management, accounting and finance, patient financial services, medical records and admitting/registration. Under his leadership, S&P Global Ratings recently upgraded Hackensack Meridian Health’s outlook to positive, further affirming its healthy position in the market and strong combined enterprise and financial profile.

The Becker's Hospital Review editorial team accepted nominations and developed the list to highlight the accomplishments of CFOs across the nation. Selections were based on experience and expertise, leadership positions in professional organizations, professional awards and recognition and reputation for innovation.

About Becker’s Hospital Review

Becker's Hospital Review is a monthly publication offering up-to-date business and legal news and analysis relating to hospitals and health systems. Articles are geared toward high-level hospital leaders, and we work to provide valuable information, including hospital and health system news, best practices and legal guidance specifically for these decision-makers. Each issue of Becker's Hospital Review reaches more than 18,000 people, primarily acute care hospital CEOs, CFOs and CIOs.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 13 hospitals, including two academic medical centers, two children's hospitals and nine community hospitals, physician practices, more than 120 ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, and urgent care and after-hours centers. Hackensack Meridian Health has 28,000 team members, more than 6,000 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The Network's notable distinctions include having one of only five major academic medical centers in the nation to receive Healthgrades America's 50 Best Hospitals Award for five or more consecutive years, the number one hospital in New Jersey as ranked by U.S. News and World Report, consistently achieving Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, recipient of the John M. Eisenberg Award for Patient Safety and Quality from The Joint Commission and the National Quality Forum, a six-time recipient of Fortune's "100 Best Companies to Work For," one of the "20 Best Workplaces in Health Care" in the nation, and the number one "Best Place to Work for Women." Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies.