17TH ANNUAL NEW YORK CITY TRIATHLON, SUNDAY, JULY 16

Wednesday, June 28 2017 @ 02:50 PM EDT

4,000 Triathletes to Swim, Bike and Run through Manhattan During New York City’s only International Distance Triathlon

NEW YORK — 4,000 athletes will take to the river, roads and parks of Manhattan to compete in the 17th annual New York City Triathlon produced by Life Time® – Healthy Way of Life, on Sunday, July 16.

The New York City Triathlon, part of the 2017 Life Time Tri Series, which includes eight signature races across the country, is the only International distance triathlon in New York City. The race, which sold out in November, is expected to draw 4,000 participants, including Pros, ParaTriathletes (physically challenged) and Age Group athletes from around the world. Participants will swim 1.5 kilometers (.93 miles) in the Hudson River, bike 40 kilometers (24.85 miles) on the Henry Hudson Parkway, and run 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) in Central Park. Pro athletes will kick off the race by jumping into the Hudson at 5:50 a.m. The winner is expected to cross the finish line in Central Park at 7:30 a.m.

“Racing through the rivers, paths and parks of New York City is like no other experience, and that is what the Life Time Tri Series is all about,” said Christine Bosco, Race Director. “With the iconic course and unique energy, it is no surprise athletes from all over the world are drawn to compete in the New York City Triathlon.”

A total of $30,000 in prize money will be awarded to the winners in the male and female pro categories – including an exciting $3,000 bonus in the battle of the sexes ‘Equalizer’ competition. For the sixth consecutive year, the Challenged Athletes International Championship will also be held during the New York City Triathlon. This race format allows all five Paratriathlon classes to compete against one another, providing a larger field of competition with $5,000 in prize money awarded to the top three male and female finishers.

Race weekend will kick off with the beloved NYC Tri Diaper Derby, featuring future triathletes crawling to victory during “the slowest two minutes in sports” the afternoon of Friday, July 14. On Friday night, 500 triathletes – wearing nothing but their undergarments – will run 1.7-miles through Central Park during the Gildan Underwear Run.

The New York City Triathlon, the only Olympic-distance triathlon in New York City, is part of the 2017 Life Time Tri Series, which includes eight triathlons across the country including: South Beach, CapTex, Minneapolis, New York City, Chicago, Tempe, Miami and San Diego. In its inaugural year, 683 people signed up for the race, today it is one of the most in-demand triathlons in America.

About Life Time® – Healthy Way of Life

Life Time® is a privately held, comprehensive health and lifestyle company that offers a personalized and scientific approach to long-term health and wellness. Through its portfolio of distinctive resort-like destinations, athletic events and corporate health services, the Healthy Way of Life Company helps members achieve their goals everyday with the support of a team of dedicated professionals and an array of proprietary health assessments. As of April 7, 2017 the company operates 123 centers in 26 states and 35 major markets under the LIFE TIME FITNESS® and LIFE TIME ATHLETIC® brands in the United States and Canada. Additional information is available at www.LifeTimeFitness.com.