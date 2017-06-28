KIDS RIDE FREE ON HUDSON LOOP, A 10-MILE BIKING, WALKING EXPLORATION OF NEW JERSEY AND NEW YORK WATERFRONTS by

Wednesday, June 28 2017

Posted in News & Views

LINKED BY NY WATERWAY FERRIES

From July 5 through Labor Day, September 4, kids under 12 years old ride free on all NY Waterway ferries, including those serving The Hudson Loop walking and bike-riding trail.

The Hudson Loop offers bike-riders and walkers a 10-mile exploration of the two most exciting urban waterfronts in the nation, the West Side of Manhattan and the Hudson County waterfront in Weehawken, Hoboken and Jersey City, linked by NY Waterway ferries. Bike New York and the New Jersey Bike & Walk Coalition both support The Loop.

The Loop runs from Battery Park City in Lower Manhattan, north on the Hudson River Park walkway/bikeway to the West 39th Street Ferry Terminal, where service is available to Port Imperial in Weehawken. NY Waterway ferries run every 10 minutes during weekday rush hour and every 20 minutes off-peak, seven days a week. The crossing to Port Imperial takes eight minutes.

The Hudson Loop continues south on the Hudson River Waterfront Walkway through Weehawken, Hoboken and Jersey City to the Paulus Hook Ferry Terminal where NY Waterway ferry service runs seven days a week, making a six-minute crossing to the Brookfield Place/ Battery Park City Ferry Terminal.

NY Waterway ferries are bike-friendly, with no stairways, no escalators or elevators. The ferry company is waiving the $1 bike fee on weekends.

The Hudson-Bergen Light Rail allows bicycles except during weekday rush hours. The Hudson Loop is served by Light Rail stops at Port Imperial in Weehawken, the Hoboken Rail/Ferry Terminal and the Paulus Hook Ferry Terminal.

Visitors from New Jersey and New York City can come into The Loop at any point and complete the circuit. The Loop serves as a base from which bike-riders and walkers can explore surrounding neighborhoods in New York and New Jersey, among the most exciting in the nation.

More ambitious hikers and bikers can expand their journey into areas such as Riverside Park, north of The Hudson Loop in New York, and Liberty State Park, south of The Loop in Jersey City.

Points of interest on or near The Hudson Loop include:

The 9/11 Memorial in Weehawken;

Pier C Park and Washington Street in Hoboken;

The Powerhouse Arts District in Jersey City:

The National 9/11 Memorial & Museum and other museums in Lower Manhattan.

The entire loop is car-free and suitable for family outings. Explorers never lose sight of the Hudson River and the views of the opposite shore. Walkers and bike-riders are never more than a few minutes from restaurants and restrooms.

For drivers coming to The Hudson Loop, there is ample parking in garages near the waterfront in Weehawken, Hoboken and Jersey City.

For more information, click on nywaterway.com/Hudsonloop.