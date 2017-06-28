STARS AND STRIPES AND EVERYTHING NICE! APPLEBEE’S CELEBRATES THE FOURTH OF JULY WITH A KIDS EAT FREE SPECIAL by

Kids Eat Free on Tuesday, July 4

ALLENDALE, NJ (June 13, 2017) – July 4th means freedom, family and food! On Tuesday, July 4, families can celebrate the red, white and blue and enjoy a kids eat free special at Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar® locations in New Jersey.

Families who dine-in at Applebee’s on July 4 will receive up to two free kids’ meals with each adult entrée purchase. Children ages 12 and under can choose any entrée on the Applebee’s Kids’ Menu, accompanied by their choice of a side dish, and juice, milk or chocolate milk. With 26 menu items and more than 650 combinations of entrées, sides and beverages, the Applebee’s Kids’ Menu offers more Kids LiveWell – approved meals than any other national casual dining restaurant.

The Kids Eat Free special is available at Applebee’s locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises in New Jersey, Long Island, Florida and Georgia. In New Jersey, Applebee’s is located in Brick, Bridgewater, Butler, Clark, Clifton, East Hanover, Edison, Flemington, Garfield, Hackensack, Hackettstown, Hillsborough, Howell, Jersey City, Jersey Gardens, Kearny, Lacey, Linden, Manahawkin, Manalapan, Manchester, Middletown, Milltown, Mt. Olive, Newark, Newton, North Bergen, Northvale, Ocean, Paramus, Parsippany, Phillipsburg, Piscataway, Rockaway, Tinton Falls, Toms River, Totowa, Union, Wall and Woodbridge.

About Doherty Enterprises, Inc.

Established in 1985, Doherty Enterprises, Inc. is recognized as the 68th largest privately-held business in the New York Metro area by Crain’s Business and the 11th largest franchisee in the United States as ranked in the Restaurant Finance Monitor, operating seven restaurant concepts including: Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Panera Bread, Chevys Fresh Mex, Quaker Steak & Lube, Noodles & Company, and two of its own concepts, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub and Spuntino Wine Bar and Italian Tapas. In 2015, Nation’s Restaurant News ranked Doherty Enterprises as the 78th largest U.S. Foodservice revenue company, up from 85 in 2014. To date, Doherty Enterprises owns and operates over 160 restaurants in northern, southern and central New Jersey, Long Island, Queens, Brooklyn, Staten Island, Florida and Georgia – including newly acquired locations in the Miami area. The Doherty vision is to be the “Best Food Service Company in the Communities We Serve” and its mission is to “Wow Every Guest Every Time, Wow Our People, Wow Our Communities and Wow Our Suppliers.” (www.DohertyInc.com).

