The Provident Bank Foundation Announces New Signature Grant Opportunity in Health, Youth, & Families Funding Priority Area

Wednesday, June 28 2017 @ 07:02 PM EDT

Reinforces commitment to enrichment opportunities across New Jersey and Pennsylvania

MORRISTOWN, NEW JERSEY (JUNE 27, 2017): The Provident Bank Foundation (PBF) is pleased to announce new Signature Grant opportunities in its Health, Youth & Families funding area for 2017. The Foundation is making two (2) $50,000 grants available in this category in an effort to strengthen its ongoing commitment to enhancing the quality of life in the New Jersey and Pennsylvania communities served by Provident Bank.

Details and goals of each are as follows:

Out-Patient Medical Care: The goal of this grant is to provide funding to a non-profit organization whose mission is to improve access to quality and specialized health care to the communities served within Provident Bank’s marketplace.

Human Services – Shelter & Residential Care: The goal of this grant is to support a non-profit organization that serves those experiencing a crisis situation at their immediate point of need. This organization provides assistance to individuals and/or families to navigate the crisis and overcome the challenges in accessing housing and basic needs.

“The Foundation is committed to encouraging better health, having youth reach their full potential, and making families stronger,” said Jane Kurek, Executive Director, The Provident Bank Foundation. “We are seeking organizations to partner with that strive to improve the quality of life of individuals in their community, specifically through access to quality and specialized healthcare, and housing and basic needs, and/or those that provide assistance in overcoming challenges or crises.”

In addition to the new Signature Grant opportunities, PBF’s Board has approved the continuation of Major Grants and Community Grants in 2017. Community Grants range from $1,000 up to and including $5,000, and are primarily used for increasing access to funding and strengthening the capacity of community-based organizations. Major Grants range from $5,000 up to and including $25,000, and fund projects and/or programs that address one or more of PBF’s funding priority areas in a significant way. These projects and/or programs are typically more structured and robust than those supported through PBF’s Community Grants, but of lesser scale than those awarded Signature Grants.

“We believe in the power of collaboration and we believe in our communities. Organizations can achieve more working together than they can alone,” adds Kurek.

For more information and guidelines on these funding opportunities, visit www.theprovidentbankfoundation.org or call (862) 260-3990.

