Applebee’s® Locations in New Jersey Team Up with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation to Raise $1 Million

to Help Fight Childhood Cancer

For the 12th Year, More Than 1,000 Applebee’s Restaurants Nationwide Will Raise Money to Help Their Smallest Neighbors in their Fight Against Cancer

ALLENDALE, NJ (Jun. 26, 2017) – Beginning Monday, June 26, 2017, Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar® restaurants in New Jersey will team up with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation to take a stand against childhood cancers in a month-long, nationwide fundraising campaign. Since 2005, Applebee’s restaurants have raised more than $7 million to fund childhood cancer research and plan to raise $1 million this year alone to help children battling this disease and their families in neighborhoods across the country.

Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation was established in 2005 to continue the mission of four-year-old Alex, who, while fighting her own battle against cancer, set up a lemonade stand to help raise money for “doctors to find a cure” for all childhood cancers.

Through Sunday, July 30, guests can visit Applebee’s restaurants in New Jersey to support Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation in the following ways:

Purchase lemon-shaped pin-up cards in $1 and $5 increments

Purchase a Summer Squeeze (Bacardi Limon, house-made lemonade and fresh mint) and Applebee’s will donate 25 cents from each Summer Squeeze beverage sold

“We are proud to show our support to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation,” said Kevin Coughlin, director of operations, Applebee’s New Jersey. “This is a cause that is very important to our community and unites our neighborhood. We look forward each year to seeing our guests come out for this deserving organization and are very excited to be a part of the movement.”

Applebee’s locations participating in the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation fundraising campaign include restaurants owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises in New Jersey, Long Island, Florida and Georgia. In New Jersey, Applebee’s is located in Brick, Bridgewater, Butler, Clark, Clifton, East Hanover, Edison, Flemington, Garfield, Hackensack, Hackettstown, Hillsborough, Howell, Jersey City, Jersey Gardens, Kearny, Lacey, Linden, Manahawkin, Manalapan, Manchester, Middletown, Milltown, Mt. Olive, Newark, Newton, North Bergen, Northvale, Ocean, Paramus, Parsippany, Phillipsburg, Piscataway, Rockaway, Tinton Falls, Toms River, Totowa, Union, Wall and Woodbridge.

About Doherty Enterprises, Inc.

Established in 1985, Doherty Enterprises, Inc. is recognized as the 68th largest privately-held business in the New York Metro area by Crain’s Business and the 11th largest franchisee in the United States as ranked in the Restaurant Finance Monitor, operating seven restaurant concepts including: Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Panera Bread, Chevys Fresh Mex, Quaker Steak & Lube, Noodles & Company, and two of its own concepts, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub and Spuntino Wine Bar and Italian Tapas. In 2015, Nation’s Restaurant News ranked Doherty Enterprises as the 78th largest U.S. Foodservice revenue company, up from 85 in 2014. To date, Doherty Enterprises owns and operates over 160 restaurants in northern, southern and central New Jersey, Long Island, Queens, Brooklyn, Staten Island, Florida and Georgia – including newly acquired locations in the Miami area. The Doherty vision is to be the “Best Food Service Company in the Communities We Serve” and its mission is to “Wow Every Guest Every Time, Wow Our People, Wow Our Communities and Wow Our Suppliers.” (www.DohertyInc.com).

About Applebee’s®

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar offers a lively casual dining experience combining simple, craveable American fare with flair, classic drinks and local drafts. All Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to serving their communities and offering quality food and drinks with genuine, neighborly service. Applebee's is one of the world's largest casual dining brands; as of March 31, 2017, there are approximately 2,000 Applebee's franchise restaurants in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 15 other countries. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of DineEquity, Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is among the world's largest full- service restaurant companies.

About Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of cancer patient Alexandra “Alex” Scott (1996-2004). In 2000, 4-year-old Alex announced that she wanted to hold a lemonade stand to raise money to help find a cure for all children with cancer. Since Alex held that first stand, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a national fundraising movement, complete with thousands of supporters across the country carrying on her legacy of hope. To date, Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, a registered 501(c)3 charity, has raised more than $140 million toward fulfilling Alex’s dream of finding a cure, funding over 690 pediatric cancer research projects nationally. For more information on Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, visit AlexsLemonade.org.