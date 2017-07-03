Following a Few Simple Tips Will Lead to a Safe and Healthy Summertime Barbecue by

Thursday, June 29 2017 @ 06:01 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Community Medical Center offers barbecue tips to make it a safe and healthy summer.

TOMS RIVER, NJ, June 29, 2017 – Summer is here, and that means the smell of barbecue in the air. Grilling is a great way to cook outdoors, but keeping everyone safe and healthy should be just as important as having fun at your next barbecue. Community Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, has tips to ensure you have happy and healthy summer.

Barbecues are a fun and casual way to prepare many summertime staples, but they also provide ideal conditions for outbreaks of food borne illness. In addition, barbecue equipment poses a safety hazard and should be used with care and concern to prevent injuries, explosions, burns or fires.

Chef Thomas Yanisko, Administrative Director of Food Service and Nutrition at Community Medical Center in Toms River, said handling, preparing, cooking and storing food properly is imperative when planning your next summertime barbecue to help steer clear of potential food borne illness.

“Organisms that cause food borne illness are difficult to detect because they do not have an odor, color, texture or taste,” Yanisko said. “Common bacteria that can cause food poisoning include salmonella, e. coli and campylobacter, to name a few. These can all result in symptoms such as fever, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, headaches and abdominal cramps.”

Yanisko said while food poisoning is rarely fatal, it can be life-threatening to unborn babies, infants, the elderly or those with already compromised immune systems. He offered the following tips to handle, cook and store food properly at your next barbecue:

Always wash and dry hands before and after handling food, especially raw meat.

Properly thaw frozen food before cooking it. Thaw food in the refrigerator and keep it cold until it is cooked.

Keep raw meats away from cooked foods. Never put cooked food on a plate that has held raw meat unless it has been washed thoroughly.

Use separate utensils for raw and cooked food. Wash all cooking items in hot, soapy water.

Marinate food in the refrigerator.

Move food around the barbecue and turn it frequently to assure it cooks evenly. All poultry should reach in internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit, and ground beef and pork should reach an internal temperature of 155 degrees Fahrenheit (use a meat thermometer to check temperatures).

Keep cold foods (such as salads) on ice while being served.

Perishable food should be refrigerated or discarded after two hours.

Remember oil based marinades and bastes can cause grill “flare ups.”

Yanisko said the way meat is cooked on a barbecue is just as important as handling it before and after. “It is important to make sure meat is grilled throughout, and not blackened on the outside and raw on the inside. This takes some patience and practice, and the use of a meat thermometer also helps a great deal,” he said.

The barbecue equipment itself must also be maintained and used properly to ensure everyone’s safety. Kelley Esposito, Director, Safety Management at Community Medical Center, said taking a few minutes to inspect your barbecue and prepare for cooking may prevent serious injuries from occurring.

“Every year, adults and children alike are injured as the result of a barbecue mishap,” Esposito said. “People get burned, fires are started and explosions can occur. Keeping a few safety measures in mind can help prevent these types of incidents.” She offered the following barbecue safety suggestions:

Check the gas tank or propane cylinder and hoses for leaks, cracks, dents, rust, blockages and proper connections.

Hose ends and regulator connections can be simply and safely checked by spraying a soapy water solution on them. Bubbles will form if gas is escaping.

Always barbecue in a clear space. Make sure the barbecue is located on level ground. Place the barbecue downwind (blowing away from you) to avoid fumes and smoke.

Keep barbecues away from overhangs, trees, fences or other flammable objects.

Do not wear loose fitting clothing (especially loose sleeves that can catch on fire) while grilling. Wear protective apparel such as an apron and oven mitts.

Use only approved lighter fluids and charcoal to start the barbecue. Never add lighter fluid to an existing fire.

Open the lid of the barbecue before lighting it. This allows gas to dispense and prevents an explosion.

Always keep an approved fire extinguisher on hand when barbecuing.

Never, ever use a barbecue indoors.

Light the barbecue at arm’s length and never put your face over the surface.

Keep children away from the barbecue, matches and lighter fluid.

Both Yanisko and Esposito said that outdoor grilling and summertime barbecues should be a fun, safe, healthy experience. By taking a little extra time to account for safety and security, a good time can be had by all.

About Community Medical Center:

Opened in 1961, Community Medical Center (CMC) is a fully accredited acute care hospital and offers a comprehensive array of services including advanced cancer care, sophisticated neurology and neurosurgery services including a neuro-interventional lab with a bi-plane, a level 3 Epilepsy Program, and cardiac care featuring three cardiac catheterization labs. CMC’s surgical service features the latest generation daVinci Si robotic surgical platform, the only program in Ocean County. The hospital’s commitment to technology is evidenced by access to advanced radiologic technology and one of the most sophisticated linear accelerators used for radiation therapy and a CyberKnife for treating inoperable tumors. As one of the area’s most trusted providers of maternal and children’s services, superior obstetric care, a Level 2 special care nursery with 24/7 on site neonatologists for newborns requiring special care, a dedicated pediatric unit and a pediatrician in the Emergency Department are provided.